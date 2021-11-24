Indian rupee slips to 20.31 against UAE dirham

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading at 59,932.14.
Markets1 week ago
The Indian rupee depreciated by 12 paise to 74.54 against the US dollar (20.31 versus the UAE dirham) on Wednesday morning, tracking stronger American currency.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.53, then lost further ground and touched 74.54 against the dollar in initial deals, registering a decline of 12 paise from the last close.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.06 per cent to 96.55.
Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors, said Asian currencies were trading slightly weak and European currencies continue to languish lower as coronavirus fresh cases and US rate hike prospects keep dollar higher.
ALSO READ:
According to Bhansali, the rupee is likely to move within a range of 74.30 to 74.70 during the day.
"Exporters may either sell for cash or very near term or far term and keep positions for medium term open targeting 75.00 at least. Importers to hedge at 74.30 and 74.40 levels," he said.
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 95.59 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 58,759.92, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 39.40 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,542.75.
(With inputs from PTI)
On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading at 59,932.14.
Markets1 week ago
Precious metal hits $1,850 per ounce.
Markets1 week ago
Meanwhile, the dollar index rose by 0.08 per cent to 94.03.
Markets2 weeks ago
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $1,827.05 per ounce by 9.10 am UAE time
Markets2 weeks ago
The move, the Arabian Gulf’s first, would allow SPACs to publicly list while the framework would also open up sponsors outside of the UAE to apply for approval to list their SPACs on the local exchange
Markets2 weeks ago
Expectations of foreign inflows worth as much as $2 billion into a slew of IPOs lifted sentiments
Markets2 weeks ago
Precious metal has a realistic chance to advance further in the day ahead, analysts.
Markets2 weeks ago
In Abu Dhabi, the index finished one per cent higher, reaching a record high, buoyed by a 3.5 per cent leap in conglomerate International Holding Co following a sharp rise in its quarterly profit
Markets2 weeks ago