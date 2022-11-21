Indian rupee drops against UAE dirham in early trade

According to a recent government directive, retailers are not allowed to hike rates of 9 basic food items
The Indian rupee depreciated 12 paise to 81.86 against the US dollar (22.3 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Monday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in the Indian equities.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 81.84 against the dollar, then lost ground to quote at 81.86, registering a loss of 12 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 81.74 against the US currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.25 per cent to 107.19.
The rupee started Monday morning on a weaker note as the dollar continued to strengthen amid hawkish Fed rhetoric, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said, adding that the key trigger for the markets will be the US central bank’s latest meeting.
Weaker crude oil prices could cap losses, but Asian and emerging market peers were weak this Monday morning and will weigh on the rupee. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.08 per cent to $86.67 per barrel.
In the Indian equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 468.58 points or 0.76 per cent down at 61,194.90, and the broader NSE Nifty was trading lower by 146.20 points or 0.80 per cent at 18,161.45.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs7.51 billion on Friday, according to exchange data.
(With inputs from PTI)
ALSO READ:
According to a recent government directive, retailers are not allowed to hike rates of 9 basic food items
The final offer price is expected to be announced on November 23, 2022
It depreciated 15 paise to 80.93 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, in line with a muted trend in the Indian equities
Spot gold was 0.15 per cent down at $1,760.95 per ounce, as of 9.10am UAE time
In the coming week investors will be watching a spate of economic data
Central bank signals future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps
The Federal Reserve chair is a political centrist who has been nominated to prominent jobs at central bank by President Biden, and ex-presidents Obama and Trump
The offering to individual subscribers in its first tranche which will comprise of 10 per cent of its shares starts on November 10