Asia markets climb as Covid fears recede

Businesses in the UAE must prepare for inflation – this can be done through agile budgeting, alternate routes of sourcing finance and diversification of suppliers
Markets1 week ago
Asian markets rose on Friday, extending their rally as fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant faded and further positive economic data from the United States cheered investors.
Studies indicating Omicron infections are less likely to result in hospitalisation and US approval of drugs from Merck and Pfizer to add to a growing arsenal of weapons against Covid have increased confidence that the pandemic will have less impact on the economy.
"Omicron is looking more like a short-term disruption to the economic outlook and not a destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course," said OANDA's Edward Moya.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended the last session before the holiday weekend at a fresh record following a raft of mostly decent US economic data.
Commerce Department data showed consumer spending climbed in November, though at a slower rate, and new home sales rose.
Jobless benefit claims held steady from the prior week and orders for big-ticket manufactured goods climbed, though mostly due to aircraft.
Inflation, however, posted the biggest increase in nearly four decades, illustrating the delicate balancing act the Federal Reserve faces between reining in inflationary pressures and keeping the economic recovery on track.
Omicron "will create some slowdowns in the economy, perhaps some slowdowns of production which could add to inflation pressures in the short term," Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, told Bloomberg Television, adding however that the economy would work its way through the situation.
The optimistic mood carried over to Asia, with most markets rising, although in thinner trade with several stock exchanges shut or on shortened sessions ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Tokyo and Hong Kong were both up 0.1 percent while Sydney, Seoul, Singapore and Bangkok also enjoyed gains. Shanghai was among the few losers, falling 0.8 percent.
Oil futures were mixed, with WTI heading up towards $74 a barrel while Brent eased to $76.55.
Businesses in the UAE must prepare for inflation – this can be done through agile budgeting, alternate routes of sourcing finance and diversification of suppliers
Markets1 week ago
Progressive groups have urged the SEC to improve the resilience of the market, including adjusting the value of the fund based on trading activity
Markets1 week ago
Instead of easing over 2021, as Fed officials expected, the pace of price increases has remained near levels not seen since the inflation scares of the late 1970s and early 1980s
Markets1 week ago
The rupee declined 10 paise to close at an 18-month low of 75.88 on Tuesday.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold price fell 0.12 per cent to $1,770.43 per ounce at 9.20am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
The dollar index increased by 0.13%.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold was almost unchanged at $1,786.56 at 9.30 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,786.73 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets1 week ago