Watch: Abu Dhabi's Burjeel Holdings lists on ADX with bell-ringing ceremony

Burjeel Holdings celebrated the listing of its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) with an official bell ringing ceremony on Monday morning.
Shares of the Abu Dhabi-based healthcare group began trading on ADX under the ticker symbol ‘BURJEEL’.
Burjeel Holdings, which is one of the largest private healthcare providers in the UAE and Oman, has successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO, which raised gross proceeds of more than Dh1.1 billion for the offering of 11 per cent of the company’s total issued share capital, attracted total gross demand of more than Dh32 billion and was 29 times oversubscribed in aggregate.
Burjeel Holdings’ shares were priced at Dh2, implying a market capitalisation for the company of Dh10.4 billion at the time of listing. At the time of listing, Burjeel Holdings is the largest healthcare company trading on ADX.
The group intends to pay cash dividends from 2023 onwards, on the expected basis of a pay-out ratio of 40 to 70 per cent of net income, dependent on the required investment for additional growth plans.
With a successful IPO, Burjeel Holdings, enters a new era of entrepreneurship in the healthcare sector.
Hisham Khalid Malak, Chairman of ADX, said: “We congratulate Burjeel Holdings on its successful IPO and welcome it to the ADX platform. Burjeel Holdings is an example of how entrepreneurs and companies with a clear vision and commitment to excellence can rise to become leading publicly listed companies. ADX is proud of the role it continues to play in the UAE’s economic diversification efforts, providing companies a platform to reach global investors in a diverse capital market ecosystem.”
Burjeel Holdings operates an integrated healthcare network of 61 assets, including 16 hospitals and 23 medical centers across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary care, with its expansion into Saudi Arabia commencing shortly.
Burjeel Holdings founder and chairman, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath, added: “Today we celebrate our successful offering and listing on ADX in Abu Dhabi, an emirate so integral to our journey. We’re delighted to see our many years of dedication and commitment culminate in this milestone. Our IPO demonstrates our commitment to helping grow the UAE’s capital markets ecosystem through expanding the UAE economy and private sector, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s role as an attractive destination for investment. That we are here today is testament to the immense passion, perseverance and dedication of our people who, collectively, have built Burjeel Holdings into one of the Mena region’s leading healthcare providers and the largest healthcare company on ADX.”
Upon listing, VPS Healthcare Holdings continues to own a majority 70 per cent stake in the company. In September, International Holding Company (IHC), a diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, announced its acquisition of a 15 per cent stake in Burjeel Holdings in order to scale and diversify its local and regional healthcare investments.
