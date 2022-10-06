ADX adds five more single stock futures to its derivatives market

The first of its kind in the region to showcase the house of the Future through SmartThings Home, splitting Split over four different zones including Home Entertainment, Home Office, Work & Play, and Creator’s Powerhouse
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has introduced five more single stock futures in a further step to develop its derivatives market.
Starting from October 6, stock futures on Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Fertiglobe, Borouge and AD Ports, will be available for trading on the ADX derivatives market. The addition of new contracts has doubled the total number of derivative products on ADX to 10 in less than a year. Furthermore, market participants will be able to trade on leverage and hedge their equity exposure using these contracts.
The derivatives market was introduced in November 2021 to provide investors and traders with access to two-way market exposure, while providing for hedging and leveraging capabilities. The market launched with trading in the single stock futures of etisalat, First Abu Dhabi Bank, International Holding Company, Adnoc Distribution and Aldar Properties. This was followed in June 2022 by the launch of futures contracts on the FTSE ADX 15 (FADX 15) Index.
Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, managing director and chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said the expansion of products on the derivatives market is important for the development of ADX as a vibrant trading hub for both investors and issuers.
"ADX is committed to broaden its range of offerings to meet the demands of its expanding investor base,” he said.
The ADX derivatives market has rapidly become one of the most active in the region due to a blend of strong partnerships and world class infrastructure.
ADX sealed an agreement with Nasdaq in September 2021 to put in place marketplace technology solutions for the derivatives market, including matching, real-time clearing, and settlement technology. The launch of the derivatives market was also accompanied by the introduction of Central Counterparty Clearing (CCP) to promote clearing efficiency, stability, and confidence in the market. In addition, market makers have provided liquidity, facilitating an efficient and orderly market.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
The first of its kind in the region to showcase the house of the Future through SmartThings Home, splitting Split over four different zones including Home Entertainment, Home Office, Work & Play, and Creator’s Powerhouse
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surge
Dubai Chambers offers four new incentives for companies and workers.
NMCH was forced into administration in 2020 after the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left many UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses.
The Covid-19 pandemic marked a historic turning point after decades of poverty reduction, the report said, with 71 million more people living in extreme poverty in 2020
WTO cuts 2023 global trade growth fcast to 1% compared to 3.4% in April; Trade could contract if Ukraine war worsens; WTO chief urges countries to avoid export curbs
Climate change mitigation took center stage on the second day of the Summit, which was brought to a close with a private-sector networking reception featuring top management of RAK government entities and state-owned enterprises.
The 13-nation cartel and its 10 Russian-led allies agree to reduce 2 million barrels per day