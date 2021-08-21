Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away

She died of a heart attack at her residence on Saturday morning.

56-year-old Malayalam movie star Chitra has passed away at her house in Chennai, India.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, she died of a heart attack at her residence on Saturday morning.

Chitra has over 100 movies to her credit and had been acting in Tamil serials until recently.

She was given the nickname 'Nallennai Chithra'. This is because of the fame that she had received while working in an oil commercial.