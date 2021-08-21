Logo
 
HOME >

Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away

Web Report
Filed on August 21, 2021
Picture retrieved from mathrubhumidotcom/ Instagram

She died of a heart attack at her residence on Saturday morning.


56-year-old Malayalam movie star Chitra has passed away at her house in Chennai, India.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, she died of a heart attack at her residence on Saturday morning.

Chitra has over 100 movies to her credit and had been acting in Tamil serials until recently.

She was given the nickname 'Nallennai Chithra'. This is because of the fame that she had received while working in an oil commercial.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210821&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829921&Ref=AR macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,, macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 