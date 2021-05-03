- EVENTS
Look: Never-seen-before photos capture Holy Kaabah's Black Stone in stunning detail
Shot over seven hours, the image took more than 50 hours to put together.
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have released never seen before images of the Black Stone of the holy Kaaba in Makkah.
Technical Information— (@HaramainInfo) May 3, 2021
Shooting Time: 7 hours.
Number of Photos: 1050 Fox Stack Panorama.
Image Resolution: 49,000 Mega Pixels.
Processing Time: More Than 50 Working Hours. https://t.co/E9xktWDGJr pic.twitter.com/MOUWWJZbHA
Over 1,050 photos were combined to produce a 49,000-megapixel image. Shot over seven hours, the image took more than 50 hours to put together.
The end result is an unbelievably detailed photo of the ancient stone believed to be from heaven.
The photos were released by the the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.
Located on the southeastern corner of the Holy Kaaba, the stone is used as a starting and ending point by Muslims to circumambulate during Haj and Umrah.
Muslims believe that the Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) first placed the stone in its place centuries ago.
