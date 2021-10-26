Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullu in Dubai

Composer and his sons will put on a show of classical and ghazal music

by Staff Reporter Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 5:35 PM

Ghazal maestro Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullu is set to perform Sufi, ghazals and Indian classical pieces in Dubai on October 29 at Double Tree Hilton by M Square Hotel, Mankhool. He will be accompanied by his sons Shabbir Baksh Gullu, Chand Khan and Suraj Khan. The evening of classical and ghazal music, Sureeli Sadaayein, is presented by Leading Edge Events. Ustad Hussain is the son of the renowned vocalist Ustad Nathu Khan and hails from the famous Patiala and Sham Chaurasi Gharana of classical music. He is credited with creating a new style of Ghazal singing that brings out the art form’s elements. The concert begins at 7pm, tickets from Dh112 on ae.bookmyshow.com