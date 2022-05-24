UAE: Six things to do this Tuesday

Wondering how to spend your day? We bring you some great options.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 10:06 AM Last updated: Tue 24 May 2022, 10:24 AM

Get breakfast at Mado

Try an authentic Turkish breakfast experience with the Saray Breakfast which is a great spread to share with 2 – 4 people. Served every day of the week until 2pm. Includes authentic Turkish delicacies like kashkaval cheese, potato wedges, Sigara borek, avocado, vegetable plate, strawberry jam, vegetable mucver, hummus, Nutella, foul mudammas, butter, honey, kaymak and more. Priced at Dh175.

Watch a documentary

Johnny vs Amber is a two-part documentary from two polarised perspectives, exploring one of the most public and widely reported legal battles of the last decade. The documentary revolves around the accusations of domestic abuse between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard; and the subsequent libel case that Depp brought against News Group Newspapers Ltd. The discovery+ original series has exclusive, in-depth interviews with the lawyers that represented both sides and studies the extensive evidence used throughout the legal proceedings in the UK. Johnny vs Amber is now available to stream on discovery+ via STARZPLAY and Jawwy TV.

Try special Thai food

The Thai Kitchen in Park Hyatt Dubai is launching a special culinary experience through the North and South of Thailand with the Chieng Mai Jao (Dh195) and Phuket Andaman (Dh265) special menus. Taste Khao Soi Gai, Geang Hang Laeh Neua and Geang Ho as well as Gai Satay, Ruam Mit Ta lay Pad Phong Karee and Gang Som Pla Tod. From 6.30-11pm.

Visit an art show

‘A Space of Celebration’ is Taus Makhacheva’s first retrospective exhibition in West Asia, bringing together works created over the past thirteen years, including a new site-specific commission. Makhacheva revisits and retells complex histories through a cast of characters and objects, including her alter ego, Super Taus. Her contextually grounded installations involve flawed gymnastics training arenas, Soviet-era circuses, wedding halls and suspended mountain ranges. In her works, facts meld with everyday myths, troubling the notion of cultural authenticity and making way for the fantastical. At Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai.

Summer flavours beckon

Khyber at Dukes the Palm has unveiled a special Summer Promo with a set menu you can indulge in as you take in stunning views of Dubai Marina. Try Punjabi Tadka inclusive of pre-plated starters, choice of one traditional curry with rice or bread, and dessert (Dh120); Khyber Summer Menu inclusive of three-course menu with starter, unlimited main course, and dessert (Dh150); Chef’s Signature Menu inclusive of course menu with Amuse Bouche, starter, unlimited main course, and dessert (Dh200). From 5-11pm.

Head out for Ladies Night

S Bar on the 71st floor of the SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences is launching Ladies Night today. Enjoy three drinks that include house beverages and select cocktails for Dh99, in addition to 25% off on a broad variety of selections from the menu. You can also request your preferred music from a live DJ at this vibrant venue.