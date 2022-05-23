UAE: Beat the Monday blues with these six things to do today

'Memory maker' on the significance of still photography in the modern 'social media' world
Immersive digital art experiences
At Infinity des Lumières, a hub for immersive digital art experiences, visitors can be a part of an exhibition that pays homage to the city of the future, Destination Cosmos. It seeks to enhance the passion for innovation and scientific exploration, introducing digital art as a means for people to connect and learn. Another exhibit, Dubai Data has been created by AI using data as paint and algorithm as a brush. These two immersive art experiences are a must for art and tech geeks. Dh125 per adult if tickets are purchase online, Dh150 if purchased onsite. Dh75 for children aged 3-13. Located opposite Galleries Lafayette in Dubai Mall, the venue is open from 10am – 10pm on weekdays and 10am – 11pm on weekends including Fridays.
Grill and Jazz Night
Head to Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen at Club Vista Mare, Dubai and cash in on their latest smoking Monday Grill and Jazz Night offer. The Cuban hotspot is inviting guests to kick-off the week with mouth-watering grilled meat dishes, enjoyed with tunes of a live jazz band. Dh130 for individual meat dishes, Dh320 for two meat dishes and a bottle of red or white grape. From 7pm till 12am.
Get unplugged!
Enjoy unlimited drinks and two selected bites as you discard your Monday blues at Cove Beach. From 8pm till late, gather with your friends, sing together and rock the dance floor with your dance moves every Monday at Cove Beach Unplugged. Dh199 for unlimited drinks and two selected bites, from 8pm till 11pm.
Quiz Night
The Eloquent Elephant at Taj Dubai is inviting diners for an exciting evening quiz hosted by Joseph Sakr. The quiz features six rounds of audio-visual questions, jokes, and great vibes throughout the evening so make sure you bring your creativity, general knowledge, and music skills to groups of 10 or fewer. Winner gets Friday brunch voucher for two guests, while second and third position gets a Dubai Mall/Aquaventure Park voucher worth Dh250. Every Monday, 8pm till 10pm. Dh125 minimum spend required per quiz participant, prior bookings are required.
Beach day out!
Spend your Monday chilling by the beach or the pool at RIVA Beach Club in Dubai. The venue offers visitors a panoramic views of Dubai skyline, beautiful sunsets, and most importantly, great summer vibes. A range of day passes are available for those interesting in having a beach day out with friends or family. Dh85 per person and Dh45 per child aged 5 to 12 years on weekdays. Dh125 per person and Dh65 per child aged 5 to 12 years on weekends. During the weekends, there is some extra-special fun for the little ones to enjoy including bouncy castles and face painting. From 7am till 7pm.
Art exhibition
Mumbai-based artist Jitish Kallat, whose artworks have been featured at famous museums around the world such as Tate Modern and Art Institute of Chicago, is showcasing his first major exhibition in the region. The ongoing show is being held at Ishara Art Foundation, Alserkal Avenue in Dubai. Jitish’s artwork will be on display until July at the venue which is open from 10am till 7pm everyday except Fridays.
