Tovino, Kalyani wow Dubai ahead of 'Thallumaala' release

Movie's cast and crew are in town to promote their upcoming thriller

Tovino James, Kalyani Priyadarshan at the trailer launch of Thallumaala at Dubai Festival City mall. Photo by Neeraj Murali.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 7:08 PM

More than 5000 Malayalam cinema lovers gathered at Festival City mall on Sunday night to catch a glimpse of Mollywood heart throb Tovino Thomas and Kerala's belle Kalyani Priyadarshan for a spectacular laser show and dance performance followed by the thrilling trailer of their eagerly awaited comedy Thallumaala.

The actor graciously smiled and waved at fans answering questions and giving the audience a sneak peek into what to expect from this heartfelt entertainer.

The film's director Khalid Rahman and fellow Mollywood actor Shine Tom Chacko added a surprise element to the night's proceedings when they joined Tovino and Kalyani on stage.

"It's so nice to see the Malayalam community come out and support their favorite stars," said Anish Wadhwa of South film-centric OTT PLATFORM Simply South!