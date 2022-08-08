Tovino, Kalyani wow Dubai ahead of 'Thallumaala' release

The platform will make its UAE debut at Coca-Cola Arena.
More than 5000 Malayalam cinema lovers gathered at Festival City mall on Sunday night to catch a glimpse of Mollywood heart throb Tovino Thomas and Kerala's belle Kalyani Priyadarshan for a spectacular laser show and dance performance followed by the thrilling trailer of their eagerly awaited comedy Thallumaala.
The actor graciously smiled and waved at fans answering questions and giving the audience a sneak peek into what to expect from this heartfelt entertainer.
The film's director Khalid Rahman and fellow Mollywood actor Shine Tom Chacko added a surprise element to the night's proceedings when they joined Tovino and Kalyani on stage.
"It's so nice to see the Malayalam community come out and support their favorite stars," said Anish Wadhwa of South film-centric OTT PLATFORM Simply South!
