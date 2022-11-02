Singer and humanitarian Ricky Martin to join Global Citizen Forum's annual summit in Ras Al Khaimah

Funds will be raised for the Ricky Martin Foundation during the GCF Gala

By CT Desk Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 11:03 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 11:20 AM

Singer Ricky Martin will join the Global Citizen Forum’s 2022 Annual Summit on November 16-17 as a guest speaker. Martin and the Ricky Martin Foundation join an impressive line-up of global change makers, celebrities, and organizations driven to unlock opportunities to create a better world.

An acclaimed philanthropist, artist, and author, Ricky Martin believes in inclusivity, and that all rights are human rights. With Martin at the helm, the Ricky Martin Foundation has educated, protected and advocated for vulnerable communities for over two decades and has hopes for the world to be a better place for children for all generations to come.

The foundation has long been recognized as a leading force in the fight against human trafficking, as well as for its immediate humanitarian response following natural disasters both in Puerto Rico and around the world.

Martin comments, “I look forward to joining the mission at Global Citizen Forum and being part of an important event that is helping shape the future for the next generation. With our aligned vision, our alliance to raise funds for the Ricky Martin Foundation will come at a critical time in the world where we need to unite.”

Human metamorphosis is the first chapter of the GCF Annual Summit in Ras Al Khaimah. It is set to be an empowering and immersive experience curated to offer an authentic expression of global citizenship catalyzed by the evolution of humanity and will cover a diverse range of topics — from global economics and the escalating refugee crisis, to empowering female leadership and unlocking technological advances for human health and wellness.

Talimka Yordanova, CEO of the Global Citizen Forum, said: “We are thrilled to welcome an extraordinary line-up of dignitaries, delegates, and attendees in Ras Al Khaimah for this year’s Annual Summit which will catalyze profound discussions that advance human progress for all individuals across the globe — and truly value the incredible work driven by the Ricky Martin Foundation which will further allow us to extend the reach and impact of our mission.”

In addition to raising funds for the Ricky Martin Foundation, the GCF Gala will feature a fundraiser auction to support UNHCR projects across the globe, as well as the Global Gift Foundation. Last year, the Gala honoured actress Eva Longoria and the Eva Longoria Foundation for their incredible work with women in underprivileged communities and her commitment to change the narrative on their untapped potential.