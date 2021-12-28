Paris Hilton launches fragrance in Dubai

IIFA 2022 will be held at Yas Island’s new indoor entertainment venue Etihad Arena in March 2022.
Paris Hilton was in Dubai recently for the exclusive launch of her new Luxe Rush Fragrance, organised by Brands4u.
The grand launch was held at a VIP Cocktail Boutique Party and in line with Covid-19 SOPs, it was an exclusive event with just 40 guests, held at Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah on December 23.
Paris Hilton had shared her excitement at the launch, saying, “It is always my pleasure being here in Dubai. It is one of the best cities to live in and now with my husband along, it is even more enjoyable. Watching my newest fragrance Luxe Rush being unveiled to you guys thanks to Brands4u, it feels great.”
Vijay Samyani, Founder & Chairman of Concept Brands Group, added “ It is always a pleasure having such a personality among us. Having Paris Hilton here in Dubai for the second time was a treat for all of us as I myself was quite excited for her newest fragrance. It is a very proud moment for me seeing Luxe Rush exclusively available at Brands4u.”
Luxe Rush is available now at all Brands4u Outlets in the UAE.
