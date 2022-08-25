Music enthusiasts jam at 2nd Arc Music Festival in Dubai

It was organised by local events company OctoMad.

Thu 25 Aug 2022

The 10-Hour 2nd Arc Music Festival was held in Dubai on August 20 featuring nine international and local DJs.

In association with Bluechip investments, the festival drew an enthusiastic crowd who enjoyed a line-up of famous artists from the electronic music industry. Featuring stunning production, stage design, lighting, visuals, this year's line-up included international DJs Hosh, Ivan Masa, Stan Kolev and Teenage Mutants and local DJs Cattaree, Kade B, SU SANNA, KMZ, and MAZ.

In terms of audio-visual production, the event had a 20 metre-long screen, lasers, and fully loaded L Acoustic sound that brought out high-octane beats in support of the magnetic performances, leaving the crowd mesmerised.

Firas Kazi, Founder, OctoMad said, “As an events company we are deeply passionate about music and nightlife and our aim is to connect people through music, creativity, and dance. We will continue to work closely together with well-known and emerging artists to introduce fans in every corner of the world to the most exciting projects and events. We aim to be the first UAE-born music festival brand that will attract people from all over the GCC and Asian countries in the coming future.”

Other sponsors and partners of the event were Red Bull, JA Resorts, Ibiza Global Radio, PKGS, Pallete and official media partner Khaleej Times.