Khaleej Fashion Week starts Thursday

Being set in the desert

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 4:46 PM

Khaleej Fashion Week is combining a fashion show and desert safari for the first time on November 11 from 4pm. Guests can enjoy the clothes alongside shisha, a buffet, exciting horse and camel rides and a bike and buggy will be available on site as well. Belly dancing, Tanoura dance performances will also be present ending with eye-catching fireworks!

KFW will bring together rookie and emerging talents from the fashion industry and will feature Arabic, Asian and Western-based designers and brands.

“We want to be the first fashion show in the Gulf to portray a unique touch to the fashion industry" said Umar Khan, Director - Khaleej Fashion Week.