Food review: Enjoy a sizzling taste of steaks that lingers on, at Yoko's in Dubai

Meaty offerings are what will bring us back to this famous sizzler hotspot.

by Michael Gomes Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 10:13 AM

Over the past few years, we’ve experienced a proliferation of eateries in Dubai, serving just about anything imaginable — from unique concoctions of Karak Chai to wholesome Ramen bowls.

But nothing can top off a good sizzler steak with exceptional service — and this is exactly what Mumbai’s popular restaurant, Yoko Sizzlers, has been doing in the UAE for over two-and-a-half decades.

As you walk into Yoko’s, you’re greeted by the sound of steaks sizzling on hot iron plates, a smoky aroma filling up your nostrils (in a good way, of course), and a space with a simple, but functional layout.

Yoko, which first rolled up its shutters in Dubai in 1998, offers a wide range of dishes like beef, chicken and even vegetarian sizzlers that can be coupled with a variety of soups, mocktails, salads, and desserts as well as some Chinese delicacies.

For starters, we were offered an onion soup topped with cheese, which served as a good indication of the meaty offerings that lay ahead of us.

Next up, the chefs spun us a variety of mouth-watering steaks, including a Beefsteak Sizzler, Schezwan Chicken Sizzler, and even a sizzling Choco Brownie.

To be honest, there’s no way you could go through a sizzler all by yourself, unless you have an appetite that rivals Jughead’s. Yoko’s portions were meaty and generous and would easily suffice for two people. The marination was just the way we wanted it and the meat was also grilled to our liking.

Each sizzler comes with a base and sides of fries or mashed potatoes, vegetables and noodles or buttered rice. The beef steaks are topped with dollops of garlic pepper, spicy schezwan or mushroom sauce, or any other topping of your choice.

The Schezwan Chicken Steak was a nice variation. We found the fusion between the continental and Chinese styles perfectly balanced. The sauce can be a tad spicy and pungent, but it worked for us. Moreover, the staff are always at hand to guide you through your order, in case you’re new to the place.

We also tried their Chilly Prawns which was an Indo-Chinese variation. Juicy, large size prawns tossed in a sweet, sour and hot sauce, accompanied by a bowl of noodles is perfect for any occasion or meal of the day. We would have enjoyed this dish much more if it wasn’t for the sizzlers ‘smoking’ right in front of us on the table.

Desserts have always been a favourite, and the Sizzling Brownie left us thoroughly satisfied. Hot, melting chocolate sauce poured over rich vanilla ice cream on a base of brownies, we just couldn’t stop at a few spoonfuls. It was divine! The hot, cold and sweet combination was irresistibly delightful.

So what will take us back to Yoko’s? Generous portions combined with signature taste and courteous service; oh, and did I mention meaty offerings?

Where: Yoko Sizzlers, Karama or Al Nahda

Meal for two: About Dh250 for three courses