Food around UAE: Five places to try today

Looking for lunch or breakfast deals or craving something exotic? We’ve got you covered

By CT Desk Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 11:13 AM Last updated: Tue 10 May 2022, 11:16 AM

Explore Latin-Asian flavours at Juan

Guests can expect a rich culinary experience – one that pays homage to the Asian cuisine while combining it with elements of the Peruvian cuisine. Enjoy showstoppers like Crudo Tiraditos and the Juan Signature – Otoro Truffle, Batayaki Gyosas infused with fried almonds crumble and sprinkled with sweet soya sauce, Wagyu Sirloin and the Octopus Caretillero and much more. Juan is located in Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road.

Try Ostriche E Caviale this month

Torno Subito’s special tasting menu, Ostriche E Caviale, meaning ‘Oysters and Caviar’, features a variety of delectable dishes bursting with refreshing flavours of the sea. Diners will kick start their feast with the Welcome From The Kitchen, featuring oysters, red shrimps, green apple and cucumber granita and black caviar, followed by Merluzzo, served with flavoursome steamed wild cod fish, mashed potato, oyster emulsion and black caviar. Next is Focaccia; a warm sour dough focaccia with Fassona beef tartare, rich oyster sauce and black caviar, homemade lemon Tagliolino with smoked butter, iced oysters, and black caviar, followed by a succulent tender Wagyu striploin, served with oyster water, a sweet pan brioche, broccolini and of course, more black caviar. The Oyster Pina Colada is the ultimate dessert showstopper featuring coconut, pineapple, oyster essence and fragrant basil. Available throughout the month of May and priced at Dh499 per person. Book now by calling 04 2455800 or emailing tornosubitodubai@whotels.com

Business Lunch at Cordelia

Take a break from the busy workday and make a trip to The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm to indulge in a delicious two-course business lunch at Cordelia. Available from 12-3pm on Monday to Friday, business associates can enjoy the option of one starter, one main course and a side, perfectly complemented by a hot beverage, all for Dh125 per person.

Breakfast at Eataly, The Beach

From 9am until 11am, choose from an extensive all-new breakfast menu featuring a mixture of savoury plates, eggs dishes, sweet options, and refreshing smoothies. Enjoy offerings such as Toast d`avocado alla caprese, Bruschetta di verdure, and Bombolone alla crema. There is an entire section dedicated to egg dishes, from Toast di Uova Strapazzate to Frittata di friarielli e parmigiano.

Hutong celebrates Dubai Restaurant Week

This Chinese restaurant located in DIFC, Gate Building 6, is offering guests the chance to sample their incredible special menus for Dubai Restaurant Week. Enjoy the lunchtime offer from 12-2:30 pm with a two-course selection for Dh125 or dine under the stars from 6-7pm with a three-course menu for Dh250. Available till May 15.