Fashion exhibition brings Ramadan Edit to Dubai

Shoppers will be spoilt for chioce by designer labels from renowned designers.

By CT Desk Published: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 10:18 AM Last updated: Sat 19 Mar 2022, 10:19 AM

Fashionistas in the UAE can look forward to the upcoming Modista exhibition which is bringing its Ramadan Edit to Swissotel Al Murooj Dubai on March 26 and 27.

The exhibition provides a unique and one of a kind platform for established and up-and-coming designers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE to showcase their latest collections. The exhibition is a curated event for trendy and fashion forward brands to showcase their offerings to luxe lifestyle lovers, encapsulating an exciting and eclectic mix of products ranging from accessories and apparel to jewellery and lifestyle goods.

Shoppers will be spoilt for choice by designer labels such as Nida Azwer, Misha Lakhani, Tisharth by Shivani, Mohammed Mazhar, Sheetal Batra and many more. Also featured this year is stunning men’s wear from Sidharth Kakkar and Soniya Gakhar. Check @modistadxb on Instagram for more details.