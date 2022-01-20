Dive into the MIB virtual experience in Dubai

Check out MIB: First Assignment from January 27 onwards.

By CT Desk Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 5:11 PM

Are you a fan of VR and the classic film Men In Black? A new interactive virtual reality experience, MIB: First Assignment will be launched at Dreamscape, Mall of the Emirates on January 27.

Thanks to the creative minds at Dreamscape and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR), Men in Black fans will suit up as agents, swap sunglasses for a VR headset, and step into a heart-pumping, alien-fighting adventure as they free-fly on intergalactic hoverbikes to save the planet from the extraterrestrial world.

Walter Parkes, co-founder and CEO of Dreamscape and executive producer of the Men in Black film franchise said, “MIB: First Assignment is launching almost 25 years after the film, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the franchise and, this experience fully immerses fans in an iconic cinematic world, making them the star of their own intergalactic adventure. Since debuting in Los Angeles, it has received rave reviews and we look forward to bringing this new adventure to audiences across the region for the first time.”

Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas added, “We are extremely excited about expanding our offering at Dreamscape with the launch of a MIB: First Assignment, which transports guests to an immersive new world and allows them to be at the heart of the action. Blending physical and virtual worlds, location-based VR allows guests to enjoy a new dimension of entertainment and delivers a memorable, engaging and lived social experience.”

MIB: First Assignment is a fast-paced location-based experience where groups of up to six agents enter the MIB headquarters and must quickly accept their first assignment as the fate of the universe rests in their hands. Tentacled Octopoids are threatening the Zarthanian royal family, who hold the key to intergalactic peace. Travelling aboard zippy hoverbikes, guests and their team of agents will work together to evade the alien evaders and make their way safely back to the MIB homebase.

For more information or to make a booking visit dreamscapeimmersive.com.