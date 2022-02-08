Bollywood singers Shaan and Papon to perform live in Dubai

The two Indian singers will put on an outdoor show at Dubai Tennis Stadium

Photos: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 11:59 AM

Sensational Bollywood singers Shaan and Papon are all set to come together for a live outdoor show next month in Dubai. The popular duo will perform in front of an expected 5,000 fans on March 5 at Dubai Tennis Stadium.

The two of India’s most sought-after voices, Shaan and Papon, are also close friends. “I’ve played in Dubai before by myself and it’s always so exciting and overwhelming to perform in front of the emirate’s super-enthusiastic audience”, said Shaan, who is expected to perform fan favourites such as Chand Sifarish, Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh, and Jab Se Tere Naina.

Papon, meanwhile, who is known for songs such as Banao, Jiyein Kyun and Humnava, said: “I’m really happy and looking forward to coming back to Dubai to perform again after a long break. The excitement is doubled because I’ll be performing with Shaan, who’s like a brother and a dear friend.”

The live performance is expected to begin at 8pm with doors opening two hours earlier. The venue is committed to ensuring the health and safety of all attendees, with government guidelines being carefully implemented.

Tickets to Shaan and Papon’s first-ever duo performance in Dubai start at Dh95 and can be booked on the BookMyShow app and website.