Arab Fashion Week: What to expect on day four

Local Events
Back with another edition, Arab Fashion Week (AFW) Women's is currently taking place at Dubai Design District (D3). The five-day in-person and online event will conclude on Monday, March 28.
Over 25 runway shows from across the world are part of the AFW where fashion's most talented creators are presenting their latest collections to editors, retail buyers, and celebrity guests.
Today, on its fourth day, AFW catwalks will display ready-to-wear fall/winter 2022/23 collections starting with Emergency Room at 7pm in D3, Building 7. It will be followed by other designers including Ilyes Ouali, American Rag, All's, Sara Altwaim, and more, with the last display for the day at 10pm.
All the shows will also be broadcast live on Facebook and Instagram. Viewers can also tune in on the big screens at D3 to watch the fashion show.
