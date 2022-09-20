American rapper Offset to perform in Dubai

Karakoram, Young Stunners and Faisal Kapadia have been added to the previously announced list of artists
Get over the midweek slump in the most entertaining way as the sensational American rapper Offset is coming to #DestinationSoho.
Offset will take the stage on September 21 at Soho Garden, Meydan.
Making his name initially as part of rap trio Migos, their single Bad and Boujee became an internet phenomenon in 2017, with Offset’s line “rain drop, drop top,” skyrocketing him to public attention. Since then, he has an extremely successful solo career, featuring on tracks with the likes of Drake, Tyga, and Travis Scott, along with releasing chart-topping singles including Ric Flair Drip, Clout, and New to You.
No stranger to the Dubai nightlife scene, Offset always brings an energetic, rhythmic style of rap and is set to do so again at #DestinationSoho this Wednesday.
Supported by Devon Kosoko and Lucasdirty on the night along with the incredible acrobatic talents of Black Circus, it promises to be another unforgettable night of musical brilliance. Get ready to take your Wednesday to the next level, and to really top off the night, guests can also enjoy an extensive spread of cuisines and experience an unrivalled selection of beverages.
Bookings can be made here.
Karakoram, Young Stunners and Faisal Kapadia have been added to the previously announced list of artists
Whether it's a fun Ladies Night or tempting food offers, we've got you covered for Tuesday
The three-piece band hailing from Florida will be lighting up the stage October 2.
We wish the singer who is slated to perform in Dubai next month, all the best on his road to recovery.
The popular Wanderlust brunch is going underground for three dates, with Basement Jaxx making an appearance on the first.
Check out our top picks of where you can chill with your girlfriends today.
The popular artist will be gracing the Coca-Cola Arena stage in the city.
The superstar - a recipient of the Golden Visa - is no stranger to the country.