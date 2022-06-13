Abu Dhabi: 6th Korean Film Festival to showcase movies with 'Family on Screen' theme

The festival will be held from June 29 to July 3.

Photos: Supplied

Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022

The 6th Korean Film Festival with the theme “Family on Screen” will be held at Vox Cinemas in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi from June 29 to July 3, according to an announcement by Korean Embassy and Korean Cultural Center in the UAE.

A total of nine Korean films across various genres showcasing stories themed around family life and society will be screened as part of the festival. Tickets are priced at Dh21 and pre-booking is available through the festival’s official website www.K-FilmFest.com

Here is the line-up of films to be screened:

Escape from Mogadishu (June 29, 7pm)

In the late 1980s, at the height of the Cold War, a diplomatic skirmish between North and South Korea breaks out on the African continent over the latter's campaign to join the United Nations. In 1991, Somalia's capital Mogadishu is engulfed in civil war, leaving the South Korean diplomats trapped. The North Korean embassy, meanwhile, faces the same situation. Risking their lives, they embark on a joint escape.

Director: Ryoo Seung-wan | 2021 | 121 min | 15+ | Action, Drama

Miracle: Letters to the President (June 30, 7pm)

In 1988, a 17-year-old genius teenage boy Joon-kyung is living in a village where there is no train station when the only way to get in and out is by train. Dreaming of making a station for his sister and the villagers who have no choice but to commute along the dangerous train tracks every day, Joon-kyung sends many letters to the President, but gets no reply. La-hee, who has a crush on Joon-kyung, does everything she can to help him meet the President.

Director: Jang-hoon | 2021 | 116 min | 12+ | Drama

The House of US (July 1, 5pm)

During her summer break, Hana wishes to go on a family trip with her family. Although the family argues every day, Hana believes everything will be like how it used to be, if she could take her family on a vacation. One day, Hana encounters Yoomi and her younger sister Yoojin whose parents are always out of town. Yoomi and her sister also struggle to secure their home from their landlord who is trying to kick them out. Providing emotional support to each other, Hana, Yoomi and Yoojin try even harder to save their homes.

Director: Yoon Ga-eun | 2019 | 91 min | PG | Drama, Family

Sinkhole (July 1, 7pm)

An ordinary office worker Dong-won and his family move into a house he bought after years of saving. Overwhelmed with happiness, he invites his colleagues to a housewarming party, but heavy overnight rain leads to a gigantic sinkhole, and in a mere minute, it swallows up the entire apartment and the people inside. Hundreds of meters down the hole, Dong-won, his neighbor Man-su, and the unfortunate housewarming party guests must find their way out. Rain starts to pour down, filling the sinkhole with water, giving them very little time to get back to the surface.

Director: Kim Ji-hoon | 2021 | 113 min | 12+ | Comedy

Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 (July 2, 3pm)

Based on the best-selling novel, Kim Ji-young is an ordinary Korean woman in her 30s who is often distressed by her everyday life as a full-time mom and housewife. Although being married to the man she loves and the struggle of raising a baby girl have forced her to give up on many things, Ji-young believes she is content in life. However, her husband, Dae-hyeon, notices that life is hitting Ji-young harder than she realizes.

Director: Kim Do-young | 2019 | 118 min | 12+ | Drama

Granny Poetry Club (July 2, 5pm)

Grannies from Chilgok memorized the multiplication table in Japanese and lived their entire lives illiterate in Korean. These grannies had given everything for their children's education despite the backbreaking burden and workload. Then one day a Korean school opened in their village and sparked a fire in their hearts. As they learned the Korean alphabet, they became literary ladies who see poetry in everything in the world. “Poems here. Poems there. Poems are all over the place.”

Director: Kim Jae-hwan | 2019 | 100 min | PG | Documentary

Samjin Company English Class (July 2, 7pm)

In the mid ‘90s when gender and academic discriminations were rampant, three young female office workers, Ja-young, Yu-nah, Bo-ram, are shunned by their company and are only given insignificant chores due to the fact that they only have high school diplomas. One day, Ja-young is sent to a factory in the country on an errand and by chance witnesses its waste water being poured into the river. She’s convinced that the company is into shady dealings, and together with her two friends, they go on a hunt to find irrefutable evidence.

Director: Jong-pil | 2020 | 110 min | 12+ | Drama

House of Hummingbird (July 3, 5pm)

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly expanding Seoul in 1994, a lonely 14-year-old Eun-hee moves through life like a hummingbird searching for a taste of sweetness wherever she may find it. Deprived of attention from her family, she roams the neighborhood with her best friend, attempts romantic relationships and is sent to the hospital with an unclear diagnosis. When Young-ji, a new teacher, arrives, she becomes the first adult Eun-hee feels really understands her.

Director: Kim Bora | 2019 | 138 min | 15+ | Drama

EXIT (July 3, 7pm)

Yong-Nam was one of the best rock climbers in college but hasn’t had much luck elsewhere after graduation. He has failed to get a job for many years and has to rely on his parents just to get by. For his mother’s 70th birthday, he insisted on having the party at Dream Garden because his old crush, Eui-Ju, works there. When a disaster strikes, covering an entire district in Seoul with mysterious white gas, he has to use all of his rock-climbing skills with the help of Eui-Ju to get everyone to safety.

Director: Lee Sang-geun | 2019 | 103 min | 12+ | Comedy, Drama