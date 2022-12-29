WKND Conversations: Staying fit and healthy

In presence of yoga instructors and Anis Sajan leading the way, people came together for a hearty morning of laughter, meditation and exercise

By wknd. Desk Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 11:34 PM

For the latest edition of wknd. conversations that took place on December 17, in partnership with Anis Sajan, fitness enthusiasts gathered at Emirates Hills for an early morning of yoga spent outdoors. The morning started with 10 minutes of laughing session which, Anis Sajan mentioned, energises the brain and lungs. Sajan, who’s also the vice-chairman of Danube Group, took the stage, to demonstrate yoga asanas and mindfulness techniques, to the audience members.

“I’m very happy to organise this yoga event along with Khaleej Times and wknd. conversations,” said Sajan.

Anis Sajan

In presence of yoga instructors and Sajan leading the way, people came together for a hearty morning of laughter, meditation and exercise. “It’s been a great initiative and even if one person can go out benefiting from this, it will give us immense happiness.” He also addressed the health issues that surfaced during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We all know what happened in the pandemic. So many people lost their lives due to breathing difficulties. If you do breathing exercises for even 10 minutes a day, your chances of facing these issues will go down drastically,” he added.

Yoga and meditation are the best vaccination to stay healthy in life, believes Sajan. “The yoga postures keep you in shape, the meditation keeps your mind calm, and most importantly, the pranayama keeps your breathing intact,” Sajan signed off.

