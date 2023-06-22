The sweet danger: Why sugar should be avoided

By Alisha Moopen Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 4:22 PM

Sugar, oh sugar! It’s sweet, it’s delicious, and it’s everywhere. But do you know that this seemingly harmless ingredient could be slowly killing us? The bitter truth about sugar is a wake-up call that we can no longer ignore.

We all love the taste of sugar. It’s in our favourite desserts, snacks, and even hidden in everyday foods like cereals and sauces. But here’s the problem: sugar is not just empty calories. It’s a sneaky culprit that can wreak havoc on our health by offering zero nutritional value and no health benefits.

Consuming too much sugar, especially in the form of added sugars, has been linked to a wide range of health problems. One of the most pressing concerns is its role in the obesity epidemic. Sugar is highly addictive, and when we consume it in excess, it can lead to weight gain and obesity, which increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions.

But the dangers of sugar go beyond just packing on the pounds. It can also wreak havoc on our internal systems. Excessive sugar intake has been linked to increased inflammation in the body, which can contribute to various health issues, including joint pain, skin problems and even certain types of cancer.

Moreover, sugar has a harmful effect on our metabolism. When we consume too much sugar, our bodies struggle to regulate blood sugar levels, leading to insulin resistance and an increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. This chronic condition can have severe consequences on our overall health and quality of life.

Perhaps the most alarming fact is that sugar is often hidden in processed foods under different names like high-fructose corn syrup, maltose, dextrose, and many others. It’s cleverly disguised, making it challenging to identify and avoid. This means that even those of us trying to make healthier choices can unintentionally consume excessive amounts of sugar without realising it.

So, what can we do to protect ourselves from the dangers of sugar? The first step is awareness. Educate yourself about the different names for sugar and read food labels carefully. Choose whole, unprocessed foods whenever possible and opt for natural sources of sweetness like fruits.

Reducing our sugar intake may not be easy, especially in a world filled with sugary temptations. But the benefits are well worth it. By cutting back on sugar, we can take control of our health and reduce our risk of chronic diseases. We’ll have more energy, better mental clarity, and an overall improved sense of well-being.

In fact, our system does not benefit from sugar at all, and while we might struggle to wean ourselves of it, it might be much easier for children to avoid if they don’t develop a taste for it from their early years. We could actively try and ensure that our kids, especially the younger ones, are not given food items with sugar so that they don’t develop a taste for it and get addicted to it. The honest truth about sugar is that it is an addiction, and it becomes much harder to break that habit with time. More proactive measures are needed to avoid sugar highs and dependencies.

Now is the time to break free from the sugar trap and reclaim our health. Let’s make informed choices, spread awareness, and demand transparency from food manufacturers. Together, we can fight the sweet but deadly consequences of excessive sugar consumption and create a healthier future for ourselves and the generations to come.

