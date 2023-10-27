The power of intention and collective thought

By Delna Mistry Anand Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 6:54 PM

Though we’re stepping into the season of festivities and celebration, we just can’t look away from what’s happening around us. Even though it may not directly affect us, how can our hearts not shatter as we witness the unbearable suffering in the collective? Especially for the children. The world is going through incredibly dark times right now, and it has been heartbreaking to just sit here helplessly and watch it unfold on our screens.

In today’s time, the stream of information through social media is so powerful and unfiltered, that we’re completely drawn in. And with real time updates, the narrative is so raw and less driven by media houses. But all of this comes at a cost. When we experience things together — whether positive or negative — we’re bound by the shared memory of the experience. “Collective trauma,” grief and trauma therapist Gina Moffa says, “Impacts everything down to our nervous system”. And remaining in a space of grief, can be debilitating not just for us, but also to the larger community.

This brings me to what Wayne Dyer wrote in his book, The Power of Intention, emphasising on the power of our thoughts. He wrote that by channelling our collective energy and goodwill towards someone, we can actually lend spiritual support, even from far. And while sending positive intentions is a powerful and supportive act, he writes that we could accompany it with concrete action, and proactive effort to make a change (at any level). Make a donation, be a volunteer, share your voice, or even simply just send your heartfelt prayers. That also is a contribution.

Author and spiritual teacher Khorshed Bhavnagri wrote about souls who suddenly had to leave their bodies, explaining how these souls stay in shock and grief, and need our genuine prayers to help them transition to the Light. The best thing we can do for these souls is pray for their eternal peace. Sadly today, the ones who are living probably need our prayers more, to help them through the turmoils that life throws our way.

In a tsunami of atrocities, a ripple of goodness will come through; people from different cultures, countries, races can feel supported by collective love.

So, this festive season, let your prayers also go towards those who need these loving energies. Light an extra diya or candle for those in need.

We live in a world of duality; where there is darkness and terror, there will be a ray of light. Let’s intend with all our hearts for the darkness to end, and pray for the light to shine through, pray for healing, for help, for good sense, and for goodness in mankind.

