Simple ways to use Feng Shui in your home

By Chakshika Sharma Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 10:34 PM

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice which focuses on the flow of chi. ‘Chi’ is the life flow or energy that surrounds us. Incorporating Feng Shui goes beyond western tenets and is often referred to as an art of placement. While the elements of Feng Shui apply in different aspects, it is mostly incorporated in interior design because tools used in Feng Shui can be used in the context of home. The five elements of feng shui are: earth, water, fire, wood and metal

Earth Element: Stability and Nourishment

While we are continuously looking for methods to invite good vibes into our lives and home, this Feng Shui practice comes handy. The earth symbolises steadiness and helps to remain grounded. It can be achieved by introducing square patterns and layering beige and gold elements, earthenware in terms of décor setup. Try bringing rocks, crystals and indulging in any form of landscaping. You can also try decorating with candles, pair of objects. Another general tip would be to make house clutter-free.

Water Element: Serenity and Purity

The water element helps with accuracy, logic and wisdom. By placing reflective surfaces and aquariums and mirrors, it can help balance water element in the house. The one item that mystifies Feng Shui believers are the mirrors and not all agree on its best use and placement. Hang mirror perpendicular to the front door as people believe it helps expand opportunities in one’s life. It is also said don’t use or hand mirrors in kitchen or above bed, sofas and chairs. You can hang full mirror in the hallway in order to make it more aesthetically pleasing; one can go for beveled antique mirror or tinted reflective surfaces.

Fire Element: Ease and Abundance

Reds and oranges are associated with fire element, so try to use these colours in the rooms with dynamic energy. Red accent walls and furniture, orange throw pillows and other fiery pops of colour can be used. Having good lighting is also a way of igniting the fire element. The most straightforward way to introduce fire energy into your homes is to bring fireplace in the living area or having pure soy candles around the house.

Wood Element: Growth and Vitality

Wood is a healing element that promotes vitality in health and decisiveness in action. Consider having floating branches, houseplants and branches mixed in bouquet. Rectangular shapes and having brown elements and accent colour will help to pay attention this element. Incorporating clay figurines, terracotta planters and natural materials are another way to include Feng Shui at home.

Metal Element: Passion and Knowledge

Metal symbolises logic and accuracy. It also represents righteousness and integrity. Have metal-framed artwork, circular shapes and decorative items that are either white or grey.

Metal is the most accessible thing you can incorporate into your homes. Another way is to have colour that corresponds with your environment, right influx of natural lighting, enhancing the flow of energy through your home and give purpose to objects or any piece of furniture that belongs to your space.

Sharma is an architect at Designsmith