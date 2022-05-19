Simple ways to use Feng Shui in your home

Looking for ways to spend the time off? Here are some things you can check out
Lifestyle3 weeks ago
Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice which focuses on the flow of chi. ‘Chi’ is the life flow or energy that surrounds us. Incorporating Feng Shui goes beyond western tenets and is often referred to as an art of placement. While the elements of Feng Shui apply in different aspects, it is mostly incorporated in interior design because tools used in Feng Shui can be used in the context of home. The five elements of feng shui are: earth, water, fire, wood and metal
Earth Element: Stability and Nourishment
While we are continuously looking for methods to invite good vibes into our lives and home, this Feng Shui practice comes handy. The earth symbolises steadiness and helps to remain grounded. It can be achieved by introducing square patterns and layering beige and gold elements, earthenware in terms of décor setup. Try bringing rocks, crystals and indulging in any form of landscaping. You can also try decorating with candles, pair of objects. Another general tip would be to make house clutter-free.
Water Element: Serenity and Purity
The water element helps with accuracy, logic and wisdom. By placing reflective surfaces and aquariums and mirrors, it can help balance water element in the house. The one item that mystifies Feng Shui believers are the mirrors and not all agree on its best use and placement. Hang mirror perpendicular to the front door as people believe it helps expand opportunities in one’s life. It is also said don’t use or hand mirrors in kitchen or above bed, sofas and chairs. You can hang full mirror in the hallway in order to make it more aesthetically pleasing; one can go for beveled antique mirror or tinted reflective surfaces.
Fire Element: Ease and Abundance
Reds and oranges are associated with fire element, so try to use these colours in the rooms with dynamic energy. Red accent walls and furniture, orange throw pillows and other fiery pops of colour can be used. Having good lighting is also a way of igniting the fire element. The most straightforward way to introduce fire energy into your homes is to bring fireplace in the living area or having pure soy candles around the house.
Wood Element: Growth and Vitality
Wood is a healing element that promotes vitality in health and decisiveness in action. Consider having floating branches, houseplants and branches mixed in bouquet. Rectangular shapes and having brown elements and accent colour will help to pay attention this element. Incorporating clay figurines, terracotta planters and natural materials are another way to include Feng Shui at home.
Metal Element: Passion and Knowledge
Metal symbolises logic and accuracy. It also represents righteousness and integrity. Have metal-framed artwork, circular shapes and decorative items that are either white or grey.
Metal is the most accessible thing you can incorporate into your homes. Another way is to have colour that corresponds with your environment, right influx of natural lighting, enhancing the flow of energy through your home and give purpose to objects or any piece of furniture that belongs to your space.
wknd@khaleejtimes.com
Sharma is an architect at Designsmith
Looking for ways to spend the time off? Here are some things you can check out
Lifestyle3 weeks ago
Whether you are fasting or not, here are some ways you can help keep up your daily routines during the Holy Month
Lifestyle3 weeks ago
Does your home have a powder room?
Lifestyle1 month ago
Fast forward to circa 2022, much blood has since flowed under the bridge in the name of colour across the world, forcing cosmetics companies to drop the whitening label and rebrand themselves as society-conscious
Lifestyle1 month ago
The recent edition of wknd. conversations spotlighted the need for greater understanding on health and wellbeing issues
Lifestyle1 month ago
Every hue and shade helps each of us differently, affecting the mind, body and mood
Lifestyle1 month ago
Auto enthusiasts are cut from a different cloth and their fraternity is made up of a great mix of personalities
Lifestyle1 month ago
...And how bestselling author of romantic fiction Durjoy Datta and lifestyle influencer Avantika Mohan keep it so, in a tale of modern love
Lifestyle1 month ago