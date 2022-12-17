Joy, love and warmth

This festive season, select pieces that spell happiness and are aesthetically designed, with thoughts and details that matter

by Purva Grover Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 7:14 PM

Often, when it comes to Christmas décor be it ornaments or Advent Calendars, we slip on the path of cliches. Think of a jolly Santa and serene snowflakes, and yes, whilst these are must elements for the holiday season and very charming (also, we wouldn’t ever want a festive season without elves, stockings, baubles, et al), how does one think beyond? How does one create an aesthetic beauty that screams joy and love? Look at the tinier details and festive vibes is the answer! “Love Christmas, not just because of the presents but because of all the decorations and lights and the warmth of the season,” said Ashley Tisdale, American actress and singer. So, bring home elements that shout out warm hugs, if not warmth from the fireplace (we do live in the desert, after all).

Santa, snowflakes, and beyond

“It really isn’t up to us — the elves drop it off (designs!) at our stores and we simply just deliver,” said Anita Baker, Managing Director, LUSH Fresh Handmade Cosmetics — MENA. LUSH’s current offering includes the Twelve Days of Christmas Gift Set, including six stunning bath bombs, two festive bubble bars, one spirited shower gel, one sweet little soap, one sugary and salty lip scrub, and a pot of shower jelly. Anita added, “On a serious note though, our Advent Calendar was designed to emulate and mimic the joy we feel during the festive season — so, constructed from 100% recycled material, we focused on the bright and colourful notes while making sure to remain in Christmas theme, combined with sketching stylised illustrations of the products.”

The magic of travelling and festive atmosphere

Newby’s 2022 Advent Calendar is inspired by travelling, a luxury we have all missed during the past few years. “Conjuring up an image of cosy boutique hotels, you will be transported to Paris and the magic atmosphere of the festive season. It’s about appreciating the small things in life, taking a moment to enjoy a cup of tea and discovering the peace that each cup brings,” said Aneta Aslakhanova, Global Marketing Director, Newby Teas of London. The calendar features an exotic selection of teas neatly tucked into 24 little drawers, all beautifully packaged and individually sealed for freshness. “All our festive offerings are a great way to explore new tea flavours and share the festive spirit with your loved ones,” she added.

Tangible memories

“It’s super important to create products around festive art so that people can hold onto the memories associated with the holiday season — seeing festive art in a tangible form is not just a great way for people to express themselves uniquely during the holidays but also remind them of the times they spent with their loved ones,” said Haroon Tahir, Head of Marketing & Co-Founder, POPC, an artist-driven, pop culture e-commerce platform based in the GCC region. He added, how festive art is a great way to express and celebrate these occasions with loved ones, “One tends to keep those gifts for the longest that the one relates with.”

The ‘wow’ jolly factor

“There’s nothing merrier than the festive season bringing together family and friends. Whether you’re hosting the family holiday feast at home or just having some friends over for Christmas eve, good holiday décor is a must to get into the jolly spirit,” said a spokesperson from BoxFetti, an online party store that offers a curated collection of stylish party accessories and themed celebration boxes for every kind of celebration.