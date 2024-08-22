'Mum's cancer battle taught us to fight': Meet Emirati teen sisters making history in MMA

Photo: Shihab/Khaleej Times

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 7:56 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 8:11 PM

As one enters the Hammadi household, there is a palpable sense of purpose in the air—a purpose forged not only in the hours spent training on the mat but in a spirit of resilience that runs deep within this Emirati family. In the quiet moments before dawn, the space pulses with a unique energy—and it’s hardly the energy of an ordinary family preparing for the day.

In a world where tradition often dictates the roles women play, Zamzam and Ghala Al Hammadi, guided by their lionhearted mother Nada Al Nuaymi, are charting a course that defies all expectations. The Emirati sisters, both of whom defended their titles like real champions in the recent World Junior Mixed Martial Arts Championship held in Abu Dhabi, rise to greet another day not merely as young women but as fighters—in both the ring and in life.

Photo: Shihab/Khaleej Times

Three years ago, when their mother got diagnosed with stage 2 cancer, the world might have expected the family to slow down, to retreat. But for the Hammadi women, adversity has always been a call to arms. As they prepare to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, we speak to them about the power of determination, the unyielding bonds of family, and how they’re paving the way for Emirati women to rise in the world of combat sports.

A legacy of strength

A beacon of hope for every woman who dares to dream beyond the boundaries set for her, the story of the Hammadi family begins with Nada. In a society that often nudges women towards traditional roles, she chose a different path—one that would not only shape her life but also the lives of her three children.

Despite growing up in a traditional household where her mother preferred she engage in ballet or swimming, she found herself drawn to judo and later jiu-jitsu. “My father supported my desire to be strong and gave me the freedom to pursue this field,” says Nada. “Growing up, I admired Muhammad Ali so much that I wished I was born a male fighter.”

Photo: Shihab/Khaleej Times

It was her perseverance in pursuing a path less travelled by women in her community that set the foundation for the success of her daughters, Zamzam and Ghala, as well as Ghala’s twin brother, Zayed Al Hammadi. Even when pregnant, she continued training, embodying the very spirit of resilience she admired in athletes like Muhammad Ali and Mary Kom. “My mother didn’t just teach us to fight, she taught us to be fighters in life,” Zamzam adds.

But Nada’s journey wasn’t without significant challenges. Three years ago, she was diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. For many, such a diagnosis could have been a devastating blow, but Nada faced it with the same determination and resilience that she had always exhibited in the ring.

Refusing chemotherapy, she instead turned to a strict diet of vegetables, focusing on her health with the same discipline she had always applied to her martial arts training. “My mother's fight against cancer showed us what true strength is,” says Ghala. "She was fighting for her life, and she never gave up. That taught us that we could overcome anything.”

Moment of glory

One of the most significant moments in their journey came when Zamzam defeated the Ukrainian titleholder Kira Voliashchenko who had held her championship for two years. She made history as the first female champion in UAE history, when she won the 52kg gold in the MMA Youth World Championships 2023. “It was a tough fight, but when I took the title from her, it felt like we had made a statement,” Zamzam recalls.

Zamzam Al Hammadi became UAE’s first female youth champion at IMMAF Youth World Championships 2023. Photo: Supplied

Ghala, too, has made waves with her record-setting fastest submission and gold medal, earning her respect and admiration from the global martial arts community. “When Ghala got the fastest submission, all of them were shocked,” says Zamzam. “Like, how did the Emirati athletes get into this place? The thing they don’t know is that even Emirati women are strong.”

For their mother, it doesn’t feel like a year has passed since her daughters’ big win, especially as both of them managed to defend their titles this year. “She watches the video of that moment over and over, and she cries every time. She couldn’t contain her happiness when we met Sheikh Khaled [bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan],” says Zamzam.

Ghala Al Hammadi defending her title at IMMAF Youth World Championships 2024. Photo: Supplied

“I was overjoyed that Sheikh Khaled got to see both my daughters’ fights. Our biggest achievement is knowing that they made the UAE leadership proud. We’re grateful for all their support,” says Nada.

Family on the mat

The Hammadi sisters began their journey into martial arts at a remarkably young age. While most children were still learning to walk, Zamzam was already stepping onto the jiu-jitsu mat. At just two and a half years old, she showed an uncanny connection to the sport. “The mat felt like home,” says Zamzam, her eyes lighting up at the memory. “I always felt that it was where I belonged. I started from preschool, the schools hadn’t even yet included jiu-jitsu.” Unlike most toddlers, she found solace in the disciplined world of martial arts rather than in toys or games.

Photo: Shihab/Khaleej Times

Ghala, a few years younger, followed in her sister’s footsteps, initially viewing martial arts as more of a game than a serious pursuit. But it didn’t take long for both sisters to realise that this was more than just a hobby—it was their calling. “My brother and I used to fight a lot, so our mom put us in training. At first, it felt like a game, but after a few months, we started loving jiu-jitsu. It became a routine, and if we missed a day, it felt like something was wrong. Now, martial arts is our life,” says Ghala.

The early days (around 15 years ago) were challenging—training facilities for girls were limited, and the idea of young women in combat sports was still met with scepticism. Zamzam and Ghala often found themselves training with boys because there simply weren’t enough girls in the sport. “It was a bit hard because I was training with the daughters and the sons of the coaches there,” Zamzam adds, but these challenges only fuelled their determination.

Mother's vision: Nurturing champions

Nada’s influence on her daughters extends beyond the mat. She’s not just their coach but their mentor, strategist, and biggest supporter. Under her guidance, the sisters have developed not just physical strength but also the mental toughness required to excel in such a demanding sport. “My mom has always believed that God created women to be strong,” says Zamzam. This belief is the driving force behind her daughters’ success and their ability to break the traditional moulds that often restrict women’s roles in society.

Photo: Shihab/Khaleej Times

“Society often conditions us to think we’re not as strong as men, but my mom taught us that we can be strong while embracing our femininity. She wanted us to follow in her footsteps and become fighters,” she adds. This mindset has become the cornerstone of the Hammadi family’s approach to life. “She planted the techniques in us from a young age,” says Ghala, “and now we use them in our fights.”

Zamzam and Ghala train with a dedication that few can match, their daily routines meticulously planned to maximise their potential. From early morning prayers to late-night training sessions, every aspect of their lives is geared towards achieving excellence. "Our other manages our day. We wake up, pray, have breakfast, and then train for two hours before heading to school. After school, it’s back to training—jiu-jitsu, mixed martial arts, and then another session at home before bed,” says Zamzam. “She always pushes us to keep going, even when we think we can’t.”