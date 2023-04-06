How the power of soft skills can help managers and leaders unleash their true potential

At a time when technology is marking its presence in the workplace and hard skills appear replicable by AI, embracing these power skills may be the need of the hour

by Anamika Chatterjee Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 3:03 PM

The pandemic was to usher in a new normal. One where we would interact with others differently, dress differently and possibly even look at the world differently. The ‘normalcy’ that we now witness around us pretty much resembles the one before the pandemic. However, if it has changed anything at all, it is our relationship with work.

For many people, their identities are born out of the work they do. Being successful or unsuccessful at work is how they believe they will be judged in life. The pandemic gave them a reality check. Not only was it a reminder of the finiteness of life, but also the infinite possibilities that exist outside the domain of traditional concept of work. It was a time where hard skills, arguably, took a backseat and soft skills determined which leaders would truly shine at a workplace. A research suggests that a successful professional has about 85 per cent soft skills and 15 per cent technical skills. UAE-based HR and workforce management expert Vandana Adnani suggests renaming soft skills to power skills as these are the attributes that help a leader or a manager win confidence of his or her team and get desired results in a workplace. And with technology marking its presence in our worklife, in the form of AI, a time is likely to come when soft skills will become a major differentiator in a workplace because technical expertise will already be taken care of.

So, what exactly are these soft skills and why have they assumed such importance in a workplace? Vandana, who has authored a book Lead or Lose and trains corporates in embracing soft skills, says these are personal and behavioural traits that determine how an individual interacts with others and looks at work. These skills shape an individual’s attitude, communication style and are hence important for success in a workplace. “It could be a person’s problem-solving or decision-making capabilities, communication, time management, teamwork, leadership or creativity. It’s important to acquire these skills at work because this is what helps someone stand out in the workplace and excel in their role. These can help foster better relationships and collaboration between team members, enhance productivity and even lead to career advancement,” she says.

Photo: Neeraj Murali/Khaleej Times

At a hiring stage, it is not always possible to gauge a person’s ‘power skills’ accurately. The traditional route taken by hiring managers is to assess a prospective employee’s personal attributes and behavioural traits. Vandana recalls an incident where a hiring manager interviewed two people for a position in the UAE. Neither candidate was based here, but both had same academic qualifications. When asked what efforts each of them had made to understand the culture of the UAE, the rejected candidate said he visited all the tourist spots across the city and enjoyed the experience, whereas the other candidate responded saying he found out about different communities and places, studied their traditions and researched the country’s rules and regulations so that he didn’t end up offending someone unknowingly. “The winning candidate displayed power skills such as communication, research, understanding, respect and cultural awareness. By expressing his willingness to research and understand the culture of the UAE, this candidate emerged as a proactive person who is willing to go the extra mile to be successful in his role. He also showed respect for the culture and people of the UAE, which is an important skill to possess at a workplace,” says Vandana, adding that apart from aforementioned power skills, employers want people who are able to work independently, are critical thinkers, but have strong organisational skills and can handle stress better.

This only means that soft skills are non-negotiable in senior leadership across sectors. But because workplaces have traditionally placed such emphasis on technical skills, somewhere the importance of soft skills is lost in legacy organisations. As a result, says Vandana, you have leaders who might have climbed up the ladder but failed to evolve and truly adapt to change.

THE TOUGH TALK

The importance of soft skills, and emotional intelligence at large, in a workplace is felt most acutely in trying times, such as when employees receive pink slips. Vandana remembers a time in her career when, as an HR professional, she faced the predicament of handing pink slips to over 100 employees on a single day. “The only way to ease this difficult conversation was to fall back on emotional intelligence and put myself in their shoes. I managed the toughest day of my career by being empathetic, showing concern and offering psychological support while explaining the reasons why the decision had to be taken.”

Not all conversations in a workplace are meant to be easy or inspiring. Some are meant to convey important feedback that may not always be to an employee’s liking. And yet, these are the conversations that managers and leaders tend to shy away from. Vandana says the key is not in the message itself but how it is being communicated. “When giving negative feedback, it is important to be respectful and clear, provide examples and be open to discussion. It is also important to focus on the behaviour rather than the person. For example, if a good employee suddenly has a meltdown, a good manager needs to assess the reasons for the meltdown and address that instead of shaming the person that the employee is. By employing these soft skills, managers can ensure that negative feedback is conveyed in a respectful and productive manner.”

MAKE WAY FOR GEN-Z

A new generation has entered the workforce that is changing the rules of the game. They do not carry the baggage of paying off hefty loans, neither are they high spenders. A job has to serve them just as well as they serve it. How do organisations accommodate their ambitions by employing soft skills? “As such, they have a different thought process and are often looking for instant results. Research shows that the simple question — how can I help? — can go a long way in motivating them.”

This is also one of the situations where Dr Eric Berne’s theory of transactional analysis comes in handy. Transactional analysis helps people identify and understand behaviour, emotions and communication patterns. “In simple terms, there are three ego states of a person when they are communicating — child, adult or parent. We have to identify the correct ego state and respond accordingly,” says Vandana. “Let’s take the example of zillennials. Suppose you have given then a deadline for a specific task and they’re unable to complete it on time owing to stress. They’re exhibiting a child ego state and if you handle them harshly, you will exhibit parent ego state. On the other hand, if you show empathy and offer to help, you assume the adult ego state. By showing maturity you awaken the adult ego state in the employee and steer the conversation towards a fruitful direction.”

Transactional analysis not only helps leaders recognise their own feelings and emotions, but also that of others. In doing so, it enables them to respond in a constructive manner.

WORK:LIFE BALANCE: TRUTH OR MYTH?

In a post-pandemic workplace, work:life balance might not be a myth but neither is it easily attainable. “The increased pressures of remote working and the uncertainty of the future can make it difficult for individuals to manage their work and personal lives. To help manage this, many organisations have revised their idea of work:life balance to focus on the idea of work-life integration. This means that work and life are integrated and that individuals are able to have a more flexible approach to their work and their personal lives. This can involve taking breaks throughout the day, working from different places, and scheduling time for activities that have nothing to do with work,” explains Vandana. “Whether you're working remotely or on site, whether you're a millennial or a zillennial, the rules of the game have changed. Investing in technology has become important more than ever. Companies who see this as an advantage will prosper and create a more stable work environment for employees by giving them flexibility and empathy”

To attend to the call of duty at work whenever it needs you. And to attend to life as and when the need becomes pressing. Work:life harmony, as opposed to work:life balance, appears to be a good alternative in the ever-changing landscape of work.

