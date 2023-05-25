12 kitchen trends for every home

Small tweaks can go a long way in making your Home

1. The double-island

By Reenu Mohiindrra Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 7:23 PM

Double kitchen islands allow your space to be multi-functional and neat, and are an ideal addition to a home that doesn’t have a separate pantry or home office.

2. Revelation Kitchen Hood

Whether minimalist or traditional, a cooker hood makes a statement. These designs promise fun and creative ways to highlight the kitchen hood. But in the same way, kitchen remodel trends lean towards minimal and integrated styles. These seem invisible.

3. Comfy, cozy spaces with enough seating for family

Balancing comfort and style is vital to the family-friendly spaces of the future. Moreover, the four-pawed family members also get a spot. Improved kitchen islands come with neatly built-in pet-feeding stations. These are great as a fitting to a kitchen island or in a side cabinet.

4. Natural material kitchen countertop

Non-toxic surfaces are imperative to a healthy kitchen environment. Countertops range from solid natural stone, marble to wood and metal. Many of these options look great next to the top kitchen. Whichever you choose, ensure you consider the theme and function of your kitchen. Then you can easily incorporate fitting kitchen trends.

5. Adding character with statement stone

Kitchen design and countertop trends allow more personalisation than ever. If it’s not cabinets or wall colour, surfaces — especially stone — can add character to the interior. Although we have new options every year, it looks like the design world is moving to neutral, calming designs with a pop of interest here and there.

6. Metal Kitchen

Minimal-yet-welcoming stainless steel kitchen cabinets make some of the most attractive trends. Moreover, it’s not only the counter but the entire kitchen that can get a full-metal treatment. Yet, they come with a twist. Brushed, mirrored, laser-printed and matte finishes will give more variety and suit a range of interior styles.

7. Asymmetric kitchen lighting

Aspiring kitchen lighting trends pave the way to stunning spaces in 2023. Asymmetrical pendant designs will create intriguing features in the interiors of tomorrow. More experimentation with lighting design promises eye candy beyond what we know.

8. ROUNDED ISLANDS

Designers are realising that actually rounded edges are more convivial, more conducive to friends and family sitting around their modern kitchen together. Expect to see this fully circular island end idea roll out across family spaces all year.

9. HIDDEN PANTRIES

A sleek monochrome space, it was all smooth surfaces and handle-free doors. Then, at the push of a button, a set of shelves suddenly emerged from the centre of the kitchen island, two rows that had been flush to the quartzite countertop, holding jars of spices and other favourite ingredients. It feels like a really smart solution for the avid home cook to have their most-used flavours at such easy reach, but that, in no way, hampers the minimalism of the space.

10. CABINETS TO THE CEILING

The cabinets run all the way up to the top of the ceiling. Unless you have a specific styling intention for the space between the tops of your cabinets and the ceiling, I think it’s always worth running units up to the top. When cabinets stop shy of the ceiling, the space above them either becomes a dust collector or causes visual chaos with a hodgepodge of rarely used kitchen items.

11. SLAB BACKSPLASHES

Is there anything more stunning in a kitchen than a slab backsplash? A wall of interrupted stone or marble adds an instant focal point to a kitchen, adding beautiful natural textures and shapes — modern kitchen backsplashes keep getting more graphic. Backsplashes are a great way to dictate the colour palette of the room and reflect the light in a soft fashion.

12. UNUSUAL SINKS

Taps have got a lot of attention in kitchen trends the past few years —black taps, brass taps, hot taps — and this year, we have turned to give some thought to the humble sink. Going beyond just the obvious stainless or ceramic options, we are creating sinks from granite, marble, concrete, and adding edge detailing to make them more appealing. Within the kitchen, we spend a lot of time at the sink, so we certainly want it to be a spot of interest.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com