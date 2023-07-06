UAE: Pharmacy under investigation over suspicious health insurance transactions

'Narayana Murthy’s weight remains unchanged from our wedding day. As I am a bad cook', says Sudha Murty
A pharmacy in Abu Dhabi has been referred to the public prosecution for reportedly exploiting health insurance policies, authorities announced on Thursday.
It was suspected to have substituted customers' prescribed drugs with other cheaper medicines to get some extra money from insurance claims, according to a statement released by the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH).
Some suspicious transactions were spotted at the pharmacy during the health department's inspections.
"After various follow-ups and inspection visits, the DoH's disciplinary committee referred the pharmacy to the public prosecution to investigate such operations," according to the authority.
The DoH called on all healthcare providers in Abu Dhabi to abide by standards and regulations at all times.
"Complying with the guidelines contributes to preserving the efficiency of the healthcare system while maintaining the health and safety of community members," it said.
