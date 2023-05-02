UAE health experts warn that nationals as young as 35 can suffer from Parkinson's disease

Emirati females are susceptible to PD at a young age, even though global average age for same is between 75-85

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 6:00 AM

Emiratis can suffer from Parkinson’s disease at the young age of 35.

This was revealed by field experts during a fashion show by Parkinson’s patients from the UAE, who walked the ramp in a recently held event, showcasing their support for the cause, during the month of April, that’s dedicated to Parkinson’s Disease.

The Kings College Hospital London, Dubai, Parkinson's Centre of Excellence, which is the first holistic, multidisciplinary Parkinson's Centre of Excellence in the Middle East and North Africa, played a crucial role in organising the event, 'Connecting Communities, I am the first, you are the next, come & Test, Emirati Parkinson’s genome campaign.'

The centre provides care for over 600 Parkinson's patients and began in 2020 with one patient. But has since then it has grown to become a referral tertiary centre not just in the UAE but across MENA for Parkinson’s and movement disorders that impacts basic body movements and mind.

Furthermore, this King’s Dubai led Parkinson’s genome campaign supports the government's National Genomic Campaign, which seeks to encourage genetic testing to identify why Emiratis are developing Parkinson's at a young age.

Speaking to Khaleej Times was Dr Vinod Metta, Parkinson’s & movement disorders specialist Kings college hospital London, Dubai, who is leading parkinson’s genome campaign along with MBRU, Parkinson’s association UAE, POD council of Dubai Police along with his team, explains,

“Currently in UAE PD is under-rated, under diagnosed and needs more awareness.”

Dr Metta says, “In the western world…in Europe (the UK), we normally see PD in the age group of people who are 75 to 85. We normally don’t see Parkinson’s below 50. That’s very rare. Coming back to King’s in Dubai we see PD in people who are between the age of 30 or 35. The youngest Parskinson’s patient we have is at the age of 29 in Dubai. We started with one patient but now we have a database of over 600 Parksison’s patients at Kings Dubai. We have Parkison’s patients across all emirates. The first time, James Parkinson's 200 years ago wrote the first research paper on Parkinson’s. Since then, several research studies and papers across the world and Mena have been published. But the first Emirates’ Parkinson's paper and research study was led by and published by Kings Dubai in 2022. The first study done in Parkinson's in the UAE is called Emirates’ Parkinson's study (EmPark Study). This study showed us that Emirati females get Parkinson's very young at the age of 29 or 30.”

Genetic testing can help solve the Parkinson’s mystery, avers the doctor.

It’s said in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia is the only place that has done some research before, with KSA boasting the biggest centre in Parkinson’s research.

“They (Saudis) have an upper limb start whereas here we see a lower limb start. So, there is a discrepancy in phenotypes amongst the Arabs as well. Tunisians have a different kind of Parkinson’s. Arabs in Morocco have a different Parkinson’s than Emiratis. So, we are looking into genetic testing now to understand this. We are looking at different genes amongst Emiratis across the UAE. There is currently a lack of awareness about the condition. About 10-15 per cent genetic causes around the world lead to the early onset of Parkinsons. I am excited that we are now doing this genetic research study on Emiratis. I am looking forward to finding any culprit gene among same or different tribes (of Emiratis) in different Emirates” adds Dr Metta.

“We hope that this event will inspire further action towards improving the lives of Parkinson's patients in the UAE and contribute to the ongoing research to find a cure for Parkinson's disease.”

The event, led by Dr Vinod Metta who leads Parkinson's Centre of Excellence Kings College Hospital London, Dubai, in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University Of Medicine and Health Sciences, Government of Dubai, University of Dubai, Parkinson's Association UAE, POD Council of Dubai Police, and UAE Genetic Diseases Association aimed to connect Parkinson's patients and raise awareness about the disease.

Parkinson’s patients describe their arduous journey

85-year-old Mohini Dhalwani, seated on a wheelchair, smiled at her doctor, Dr Metta.

Her daughter-in-law Rachna Dhalwani says, “she was diagnosed with Parkinsons three years ago. Earlier proper diagnosis was not done. She had a nervous issue, but it was called NPH which is similar to Parkinsons but it’s treatable. We came here and at that point she was not talking, was unable to see or hear. We were searching for some solution here as at that point she used to live in India. Within the first three weeks of her treatment here she started talking a little, she can connect the dots and can see a little bit now. She is moving her hand now and starting to walk with our support. As a caregiver, it’s our duty.”

She explains medicines can play one part but caregiving at home has an equal part. “So, we have to motivate her every day. Positive affirmations are what we do.”

Mohini Dhalwani’s son, Pramod Dhalwani says, “You celebrate every little improvement no matter how small. So, our energy gets transferred to her and she feels motivated to more. We always thought she was listening to us so give her the benefit of doubt. You’ve to continuously talk to them and then the will to live comes in.”

A UAE resident of 30 years, 69-year-old Mahmood Merchant, suffers from PD too. “We’ve been told that this is the first fashion show for the Parkinson’s patients and ‘for the people, by the people and of the people.’ So, it’s very democratic,” says Merchant.

Mahmood Merchant

“About six years back when a slight tremor started in my left hand, my GP said that I should go see a neurologist. I was in the early stages of Parkinson’s that time. It’s basically Dopamine that I’ve been on, and it comes in various forms and various components are added to it as more and more progress is made. I am probably at the last stage of medication and after this it will be a mechanized stage where Dopamine may be pumped into my body through a device. After that its surgery – Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS).”

He explains care like medicine is critical, once diagnosed.

“Had it not been for my wife today, I would have been on a wheelchair. If I am walking and talking today, it’s all because of her. She is the best thing that happened to me. She is my guardian angel making sure that I do my exercise every day. That’s because movement is as important in Parkinsons as medicine is which is not always emphasized enough by the neurologists today. That exercise plays an important part. I’ve been a couch potato for the last 40 years, but this was a real awakening.”

Similarly, 71-year-old Nahed Sharara who has been here for the past 50 years felt the tremors five years ago.

Her Jordanian husband Mohammed Sharara opines, “we tried finding the best treatment for her. We take each moment as it comes and progress step-by-step. She is much better than before. Her mobility has improved and mentally also I feel she is in a much better space now. I am very thankful to the doctors who’ve been treating her with so much of care.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Majid Bin Rashid Al Mualla praised the whole team of Parkinson’s Center of Excellence at Kings College Dubai, especially Dr Vinod Metta, who is leading this campaign and Friends of Parkinson’s UAE, and thanked University of Dubai for hosting the event.

