UAE: 70-year-old beats Covid, pneumonia and other complications; recovers after nearly a month on life support

Doctors call patient a fighter, say he did not give up despite suffering so much

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 6:23 AM

Anis Abbasbhai Cochinwala, a 70-year-old expat in Dubai, did the impossible, he defied death. A bold fighter, he did not give up despite being on life support for 27 days. He was suffering from multiple life-threatening conditions, including a chronic heart disease, Covid-19, intra-cerebral bleeding, pneumonia, severe recurrent seizures, and the worst of all, herpesviral encephalitis, a viral infection that damages the brain.

His recovery is nothing short of a medical miracle. After undergoing rehab for about three months, he has fully recovered and is now brimming with energy.

From mild fever to hospital bed

“It all started with a fever and cough,” Abbasbhai recalled.

“It was a mild fever. So, I tried to manage it at home. I bought a home kit to test for Covid-19. It showed a positive result. My health was good, so we decided to isolate at home. It took about 10 days for me to turn negative. However, I had high-grade fever and cough a few days later. This time it was severe. I became very weak and developed slurred speech. My family immediately rushed me to Aster Hospital, Mankhool,” he added.

At the hospital's emergency department, doctors found Abbasbhai to be in an altered sensorium state. Considering slurring of speech as an indication, they immediately performed an MRI scan, which revealed an acute infarction in his brain which needed immediate critical care management.

Due to the shortage of ICU beds at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, he immediately referred to Aster Hospital, Sharjah.

Multiple challenges

Dr Mohammed Niaz, specialist in neurology at Aster Hospital, Sharjah, who attended to him, swiftly moved Abbasbhai to the ICU. “Abbasbhai has a chronic heart condition and had undergone a procedure five years ago. He had Covid-19 at the time of admission and struggled to breathe. A repeat MRI revealed intra-cerebral bleeding. His case posed multiple challenges due to comorbidities and age. We informed the family about the condition and the risk factors,” said Dr Niaz.

Seizures and brain damage

On the third day in ICU, Abbasbhai developed seizures. Doctors suspected a case of encephalitis, a viral infection that damages the brain. They collected samples to confirm the diagnosis.

In between, the critical care team led by Dr Niaz managed to control the situation and started treatment for encephalitis. Aggravating his condition and making it more complicated, his respiratory system failed. The doctors intubated Abbasbhai, and he was put on a life-support system.

“Despite these challenges, we never lost hope. We treated him with absolute conviction that his situation would gradually improve,” explained Dr Niaz.

They waited 14 days for Abbasbhai to show the first signs of recovery. There were no seizures, and the MRI showed gradual improvement. Still, he was not out of danger. His other markers remained elevated.

According to Dr Niaz, his signs of recovery were positive. “It gave us confidence and emboldened our belief that we could save him. There was light at the end of the tunnel. We continued with the medicines to treat him symptomatically. Finally, after 27 days on life support, Abbasbhai was shifted to a regular room,” he added.

Only half work done

After being on life support for nearly a month, Abbasbhai was physically and mentally drained. He would require long-term rehabilitation and physiotherapy. Doctors monitored his comorbidities and continuously kept checking for other complications.

It was only after 40 days in the hospital, that doctors gave the green signal to discharge Abbasbhai. However, he had to continue with rehabilitation and physiotherapy to gain strength, and it took Abbasbhai about three months to regain his strength and vigour. Now, he can speak clearly and walk on his own without any support.

Miraculous recovery

Dr Niaz said Abbasbhai's case was very challenging. “But Anis is a fighter. He did not give up after so much suffering. As a doctor, it's one of those cases I will cherish forever,” he added.

Abbasbhai is fully recovered and much healthier than before. “I am thankful to doctors and the medical team for their constant care and support. They stood by my family and remained a pillar of support during this difficult time,” he added.

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: