Abu Dhabi doctors conduct laparoscopic surgery to successfully treat complete rectal prolapse

The technique is one of the surgeries used to provide faster healing

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 7:48 PM

Doctors at Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Hospital have successfully conducted a laparoscopic surgery to repair a patient's rectal prolapse.

Rectal prolapse can have a significant negative impact on a patient’s quality of life. It commonly affects women, especially those over the age of 50. While the condition is not a medical emergency, patients are likely to experience significant discomfort in addition to complications becoming more likely if it remains untreated.

Talking about the treatment, Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group CEO at SEHA, said: “The world-class treatment at Al Dhafra Hospital, under the guidance of SEHA, aims to bring optimal health solutions to help people live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives in line with PureHealth Group’s key objective of Longevity.”

Elaborating further on the procedure, Dr. Bassam Al Mahameed, Surgery Consultant and Chair of the Surgery Department at Madinat Zayed Hospital, said: “We checked the patient at the General Surgery Clinic with a complaint of defecation in the anal area a long time ago with anal bleeding. The clinical examination found that he had a complete rectal prolapse. He was then prepared for a surgical procedure, with a complete colonoscopy and some blood tests. The surgery was performed through laparoscopic surgery. Four small openings were made in the abdominal wall through which the sigmoid colon was removed the protracted and causing prolapse, and then fixation of the rectum was performed. The patient was discharged from the hospital within 4 days of surgery in excellent condition.

Expressing his gratitude, the patient said, "I would like to thank the entire medical staff for their great interest and care to me, and I cannot forget the support they provided me after the surgery," he said.

Laparoscopic rectopexy is one of the surgeries that is used to repair a rectal prolapse. The term ‘laparoscopic’ refers to surgery performed through several very small incisions in the abdomen. A laparoscope (a long, thin camera) is placed through an incision near the belly button to see the inside of the abdomen.

