'It's a miracle we got to share this journey': Filipino expat in UAE saves wife's life by donating kidney

A team of specialists carried out the live-donor kidney transplant in a complex eight-hour procedure

Supplied photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 12:32 PM

Filipino expat Frederick Valiente said his heart broke every time his wife underwent dialysis, something she had to do thrice every week. He had always wished he could do something to ease her pain — and it turned out he was the donor who could give a new lease of life to his wife.

His wife Maria Theresa Coronel, 37, had been suffering from severe kidney disease and since her diagnosis, life has been tough for the family, who has been living in Sharjah for the past 10 years.

“It has been a challenging ride for us...My wife had to endure the unpleasant experience of undergoing dialysis sessions thrice a week to sustain life. So, we decided to explore alternative options,” Frederick said.

A search for a donor started, with Maria's niece coming forward first. "Unfortunately, on evaluation, she was not a match,” said Maria.

Frederick then had his kidney evaluated to check if he could donate. Upon learning that he was a match, he agreed to donate without any hesitation.

stepped forward to donate one of his kidneys to his wife. n and has been residents of Sharjah for the past ten years. “Yes! My kidney was a good match for Maria,” said Valiente, who donated without hesitation.

“I love my wife and would do anything for her,” he said. Married for eight years, the couple has two children.

“I’m glad I was able to help her in some way to bring her and our family back to normal life again by donating one of my kidneys," Frederick added.

ALSO READ:

Complex surgery

The live-donor kidney transplant took a total of eight hours. The procedure was led by Dr Venkat Sainaresh Vellanki, director of transplant nephrology; and Dr Rehan Saif, director of transplant surgery at Burjeel Medical City.

“Both surgeries took place simultaneously in a staggered fashion to keep the time — between the kidney being removed from the donor and beimg transplanted into the recipient — to a minimum," Dr Rehan explained.

"The donor surgery was performed using a minimally invasive method using a 3D technology camera. The renal graft was then prepared and transplanted into the recipient wherein the blood vessels (artery and vein) and ureter are anastomosed to the recipient’s blood vessels and urinary bladder,” he added.

Dr Ramamurthy Ganesan Baskaran, consultant transplant anaesthesiologist, and Dr Nicholas Wyon, consultant intensivist at Burjeel Medical City, were also a part of the transplant team.

Now, the couple is recovering well, the doctors said. They have received an outpouring of support from the medical, nursing, and technical staff at Burjeel Medical City.

“We are grateful for the second chance at life. We are so blessed and thankful. It’s a miracle that my husband and I get to share this journey. My husband is my hero. He saved my life, and I am forever grateful,” said Maria.

“The doctors and other transplant team members were very professional, sensitive, and supportive of our needs through this difficult time. I am very thankful to God and the doctors of this hospital,” Frederick said.

ALSO READ: