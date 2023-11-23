UAE: Free flu shots, health checkups, dance shows, 100 prizes at Kerala festival

Supplied photos

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 7:23 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 7:24 PM

‘Keralotsavam 2023’, an annual cultural festival hosted by Kerala Social Centre (KSC) in Abu Dhabi, will be offering visitors free flu vaccination shots and health check-ups, and feature an array of events and exhibitions, event organisers said.

AK Beerankutty, KSC president, noted that as many as 30,000 people are expected throughout the three-day festival, which starts on Friday.

“We are expecting a floating crowd of 30,000 people during the festival. On Friday, visitors will have an opportunity to take the flu shot administered by the local health authorities ahead of the winter season here. A free health checkup will also be provided by Ahalia Hospital,” Beerankutty said during a press conference.

“The festival will incorporate all the ingredients of a village festival of Kerala. We will have food stalls, bookstores, and science fairs marking the Year of Sustainability and COP28. There will be cultural dance and folk song performances from artists from here and those coming from Kerala. On the third and final day, a luck draw will be held with a car as the top prize, and 100 consolation prizes.”

Beerankutty noted that several dignitaries, including celebrities, will be in attendance.

“Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, father Davis Chiramel, founder of the Kidney Federation of India, LuLu Group chairman Yusuffali M.A., Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, Kerala’s former Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar will be among the top names.”

Established in 1972, KSC is one of the oldest Indian community organisations in the UAE, and ‘Keralotsavam 2023’ is a signature event hosted by the centre.

Meanwhile, marking the UAE National Day, the centre will be holding a walk-a-thon and a cultural conference over two days from December 2.

“There will be various programmes relating to Indo-Arab cultural harmony.”

‘Keralotsavam 2023’ will be held from 5 pm to 11 pm in the centre’s courtyard.

