UAE: Doctor urges men to break the stigma around prostate, testicular cancer

'One of the main reasons why men choose to not seek help is the social pressure and stigma that forces them to portray a ‘tough’ body type,' he says

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 12:56 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 1:42 PM

Despite growing awareness about health issues, some sensitive topics continue to be surrounded by stigma and taboo. Cancers like prostate and testicular – those related to the genital and urinary organs, fall under this bracket. A leading physician is urging men to speak about such health issues, which are leading causes of cancer death.

Dr Waleed Hassen, Department Chair, Urology, at the Surgical Subspecialties Institute of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, noted that most societies are sensitive towards discussions around genitals.

“They’re commonly referred to as ‘private parts’ in the English language. So, whether it’s pain in the penis or testicles, lack of control in urination or erectile dysfunction, many men continue to treat these issues as private. For this reason, many choose to ‘get on with it’ or resort to non-prescribed treatments that might be dangerous for their health,” Dr Hassen told Khaleej Times.

Dr Waleed Hassen

“One of the main reasons why men choose to not seek help is the social pressure and stigma that forces them to portray a ‘tough’ body type, which creates a misleading aura of never needing or wanting help. However, sometimes denial and delay can jeopardise the person’s health and overall life.”

Dr Hassen said that prostate cancer is the most common type of solid tumour that affects men globally. According to a 2020 report by the World Health Organisation, prostate cancer was the fourth most common form of cancer across the world, with 1.41 million cases. It usually affects men older than 65 years. Testicular cancer on the other hand, is the most common cancer that can affect males starting 20 years of age.

Signs, symptoms, red flags

Dr Hassen pointed out that prostate cancer may present no signs or symptoms in the early stages.

“However, some red flags could be frequent urination at night, difficulty in urination, blood in urine or semen and frequent pain or stiffness in the lower back, hips or extremities. The greatest risk factor for prostate cancer is age, as 75 per cent of cases are diagnosed in men older than 65 years. Family history, high dietary fat and unhealthy lifestyle choices are some other factors to consider. It is critical to note that a quarter of men in the UAE smoke, while over 70 per cent are overweight,” Dr Hassen said.

The most common sign to look out for testicular cancer is a painless lump in either testicle. Factors such as undescended testicles, family history and infertility are potential risk factors.

Diagnosis, treatment options

Dr Hassen underlined that men have access to excellent diagnostic methods today that detect disorders of the testicles and scrotum, such as ultrasound and biopsy.

“There are other tests, including a serum tumour marker test, CT and PET scans, X-rays and MRIs that can help in advanced diagnosis,” said Dr Hassen, who specialises in urologic oncology and minimally invasive and robotic surgery.

Dr Hassen said that treatment options have made tremendous progress over the years. These include conventional laparoscopy, radical prostatectomy, and chemo, radiation, focal, hormone and radionuclide therapies among others.

“Regular preventive screening is advisable for men over 40 years of age. Additionally, lifestyle changes such as maintaining a well-balanced diet, following a regular exercise routine, quitting smoking, and keeping other issues such as diabetes in check, can help reduce the risk of being susceptible to these life-threatening conditions.”

Dr Hassen highlighted that men need to speak up and take control of their health.

“We all have a role to play when it comes to breaking that stigma around men’s health. Our programmes such as MENtion It, have provided countless men with a safe and inclusive space where they can access resources and specialists to get the necessary treatment and advice. Hence, we encourage men to be more aware of their health and reach out to an expert, whenever required,” Dr Hassen added.

