Look: This robot can draw your blood in hospitals

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 6:14 PM

Emirates Health Services (EHS) has introduced a blood-drawing robot to its facilities, unveiling its latest advancement in medical technology. With this development, EHS becomes the first in the region to utilise such a robot. Studies indicate that the robot can save 80% of the time required by medical staff and reduce patient waiting time by 50% for blood-drawing services.

The technology used in this blood-drawing robot is the first of its kind regionally. It utilises artificial intelligence and infrared imaging, ensuring high-quality service.

EHS revealed that the innovative device holds 56 patents in five different areas, with three more patents to be submitted for accreditation soon. These fields cover all internal systems and technologies used. Furthermore, the new patents will soon extend to include the UAE.

The robot was unveiled during the Arab Health 2024. Under the theme "Innovating for Your Health... Excelling with You," EHS showcases 27 diverse healthcare projects, including 15 being presented regionally on its platform for the first time.

Dr Yousif Mohammed Alserkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services (EHS), emphasised that modern technology and artificial intelligence have revolutionised the healthcare sector. They have become a fundamental pillar in improving the quality of medical services and enhancing comprehensive healthcare.

Dr Yousif added that EHS is keen on enhancing its leadership in the use of medical robots, given the vital role these robots play in enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of medical services, and efficiently carrying out tasks. This allows medical teams to focus on value-added tasks.

He highlighted that the blood drawing robot will contribute to elevating the quality of this service by enhancing precision and speed and minimising risks. Additionally, he confirmed that EHS is actively involved in research studies related to the use of this robot.

Dr Abdalla Alnaqbi, Acting Executive Director of the Clinical Support Services Sector at EHS, highlighted that technology is not just a means of progress but a vital partner that contributes to improving people's lives and delivering effective healthcare services.

He noted that the introduction of the blood-drawing robot into EHS's facilities is part of their commitment to fully utilize this technology to enhance healthcare services, and ensure the provision of sustainable and high-quality healthcare for everyone. He also pointed out that EHS is proactive in enhancing its medical and therapeutic services by equipping its hospitals with surgical robots.

