‘I couldn’t even move my fingers’: How Emirati woman beat incurable disease, thanks to world-class UAE healthcare

After battling multiple sclerosis for months, Mazoon made a remarkable recovery

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM

Multiple sclerosis (MS) had turned Mazoon's life upside down — she had to use a wheelchair and, at one point, couldn't even move her fingers.

However, with inner strength and unwavering determination supported by advanced medical care, the 30-year-old Emirati woman made a remarkable recovery to a normal life and got behind the wheel.

Mazoon's battle started in June when she felt progressive weakness in the right side of her body, which lasted for a few days. She consulted the neurology department of NMC Royal Hospital in Abu Dhabi and was diagnosed with MS, a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system.

“I noticed a slight paraesthesia in my hand and perpetually felt fatigue, symptoms that would eventually escalate into nerve weakness, challenging my daily life,” Mazoon said.

Apart from weakness, she had decreased muscular endurance impacting her ability to do normal tasks. She needed to hold onto firm surfaces while walking and was later dependent on a cane. Eventually, she was unable to walk without assistance, which led to the use of a wheelchair.

It was a devastating condition for a woman who was a multi-tasker and enjoyed driving, cooking, organising her home, and taking care of her beloved cat named Mario.

“The situation was bad. My life was difficult. I was not able to move anything in my body. I couldn’t even move my fingers. I felt that it was heavy. I could not move from my place. I was unable to do any part of my daily routine as the disease occupied the nerve centre of my body.”

However, she was confident of overcoming the adverse conditions and riding her car soon.

Way to recovery

For intensive rehabilitation and care, she was referred to NMC ProVita International Medical Centre.

An interdisciplinary team was formed to handle her case, including doctors, rehabilitation specialists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, psychologists, dietitians, and nurses.

They created a specialised rehabilitation programme and followed a patient-focused approach with an emphasis on Mazoon’s activities and daily tasks.

With intensive rehabilitation over two months, Mazoon regained her strength, balance, endurance and coordination. She successfully managed all tasks assigned to her during her rehab and community mobility re-training programme. She was discharged with the recommendation of continuing the exercises for further improvement of body tolerance and to get training for driving a car.

“After I left the hospital, I gradually started driving again. I first drove for 10 minutes. I continued like this for a month. Driving gave me a feeling of returning to life again,” Mazoon underlined.

Dr Hussam Touma, a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist, underscored that MS is a challenging condition, but patients can regain their independence and lead fulfilling lives with the right care and support.

“MS is a chronic autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system and disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body. While a cure remains elusive, treatments are available to manage symptoms and enhance the quality of life. Mazoon’s determination was evident from day one. Her progress has been remarkable.”

Tara Bantilan, occupational therapist, said Mazoon’s incredible transformation is an inspiring journey.

“Her resilience and unwavering commitment to her recovery serve as a beacon of hope for others on their paths to healing. We are very proud of her transition from where she was to where she is today.

Mazoon added: “There were moments when it felt like MS had taken control of my life. However, with the team at NMC ProVita, I found strength I never knew I had.”

Mazoon’s case is a testament to the indomitable human spirit, showcasing that one can overcome even the most formidable challenges with the proper support, rehabilitation, and determination.