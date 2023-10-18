UAE: Top Abu Dhabi hospital opens 4 new centres in Saudi Arabia

The leading healthcare services provider has launched a network of advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness centres in Riyadh

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 3:14 PM

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings is expanding its presence in the region with the launch of four premier physiotherapy centres in Saudi Arabia.

Burjeel, the leading healthcare services provider, has opened a network of advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness centres in Riyadh, which comes in partnership with Leejam Sports Company – Mena’s largest chain of fitness centres.

PhysioTherabia, a Burjeel-Leejam joint venture, aims to pioneer a unique gym-based model for high-quality physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness services across Saudi Arabia. The four centres: Olaya View Fitness Time, Al Munsiyah Men’s Gym, Al Munsiyah Ladies Gym, and Al Taawon Men’s Gym, are the first of 60 such facilities to be established within and outside Leejam Sports’ gyms across the Kingdom. As many as 16 centres are scheduled to be launched soon with 10 coming up in Riyadh, two in Jeddah, and one each in Dammam, Al Khobar, the northern and the southern regions. PhysioTherabia is set to be the Kingdom’s largest network of wellness and rehabilitation centres. By 2027, the network of 60 PhysioTherabia centres is expected to contribute at least Dh600 million to the group’s revenue.

“Our mission is to maximise the accessibility of high-quality healthcare services across the region. Through PhysioTherabia, we aspire to carve a niche in delivering advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness services, redefining the industry and paving the way for a healthier and more prosperous future,” Abdulmohsen Al Ashry, regional CEO of Burjeel Holdings, noted.

Al Ashry underlined the launch of new centres is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 of boosting public health and disease prevention, and transforming the healthcare sector.

“By launching our centres in the Kingdom, we look forward to supplementing its vision to become a global sports and healthcare hub,” Al Ashry said.

The new centres will provide first-of-its-kind, personalised physical therapy, advanced rehabilitation, and sports performance programmes. It will offer a comprehensive range of specialised services, including musculoskeletal rehabilitation, neurological rehabilitation with robotics, paediatric rehabilitation, sports injury rehabilitation, spinal and back rehabilitation, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), designed to promote optimal physical well-being and recovery for patients of all ages.

Shadan Alsagri, deputy CEO of Leejam Sports Company, said: “The launch of the physiotherapy centres is a major step in consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a leading global centre for advanced physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and wellness services. As a leading provider of fitness services in the Kingdom, we are delighted to add these new service lines to our range of offerings and services, through which we seek to improve the quality of life and guide society towards a healthy lifestyle.”

The all-in-one fitness and physiotherapy centres will offer an integrated and comprehensive approach to health and wellbeing.

“These centres will be staffed by highly skilled, leading healthcare professionals to provide evidence-based therapeutic services to individuals of all ages and groups,” she said.

Ahead of the launch, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Riyadh region, received Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and other senior officials of the group. During the meeting, Dr Shamsheer provided comprehensive insights into the high-quality services, cutting-edge medical equipment, and exceptional clinical expertise these centres offer.

PhysioTherabia’s new rehabilitation technologies include iMoove, Gait analysis, and Lokomat, which will bring real-impact solutions to patients suffering from conditions such as strokes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and other neuromuscular diseases, ensuring they have a chance at an independent, healthier quality of life.

