Dubai announces 3-month permit for visiting medics to practice in UAE

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 3:48 PM

Dubai has launched a short-term three-month 'permit to practice' to allow visiting medical professionals to practice in the UAE, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Wednesday, at the ongoing Arab Health Congress 2024.

DHA said the initiative “plays a proactive role in equipping the local healthcare sector to handle emergencies, disasters, and crises.

It enables healthcare facilities in the emirate to fulfill their demand for healthcare professionals and access medical expertise in specialised fields through the issuance of temporary permits for practising the profession.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the DHA’s Health Regulation Sector, however, noted “securing a permit does not automatically guarantee obtaining a professional license within the same field at a later stage. The attainment of a professional license in a particular field is contingent upon meeting all specific requirements as outlined in the Unified Professional Qualification Guide.

