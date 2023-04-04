10 finalists, including one from UAE, selected for $250,000 nursing awards

52,000 nurses were selected from 202 countries, including India and the Philippines

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 12:53 PM

A group of ten nurses from around the world have been selected from over 52,000 as finalists to win the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award.

The nominated nurses, who came from 202 countries, went through a stringent review process run by Process Advisors, Ernst & Young LLP, a Screening-Jury, and the Grand Jury.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said that millions of nurses worldwide are working hard daily to serve their patients and form the core of the healthcare ecosystem. “Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our way of acknowledging their dedication and recognizing their work. This year, with more than 50,000 nurses vying for the coveted award, it has been a hard task for the eminent jury members to shortlist the top 10 outstanding nurses.”

"Each finalist has a remarkable trajectory and has significantly contributed to the nursing field. We wish each of them all the very best,” added Dr Moopen.

While only one winner gets the grand prize of $250,000, the other nine finalists will also be recognised. The final round will consist of public voting for each of the nurses starting next week and in-person interview with the grand jury members.

The final winner will be announced at a gala event at Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London on May 12, 2023 on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

The top 10 finalists, who will now undergo further evaluation through a public voting process and final evaluation by the Grand Jury, are: (in alphabetical order)

1. Cathy Cribben-Pearse, OakTree Mentoring, United Arab Emirates

2. Christine Mawia Sammy, Kitui County Referral Hospital, Kenya

3. Gloria Itzel Ceballo Batista, Hospital del Niño Dr. José Renán Esquivel, Panama –

4. Jincy Jerry, The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, Ireland

5. Lilian Yew Siew Mee, Raffles Hospital PTE LTD, Singapore

6. Margaret Helen Shepherd, Royal Devon University Healthcare, England

7. Michael Joseph Dino, Our Lady of Fatima University, Philippines

8. Shanti Teresa Lakra, G.B. Pant Hospital-Port Blair, India

9. Teresa Fraga, Associação Nomeiodonada IPSS, Portugal

10. Wilson Fungameza Gwessa, Muhimbili National Hospital-Mloganzila, Tanzania

