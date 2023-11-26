Introducing Askim: A culinary expedition through Levantine delights

From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today
Askim, a new restaurant specialising in Levantine cuisine, recently opened its doors in Downtown Dubai. Translated to 'love' in Turkish, Askim promises to be the ideal destination for a romantic and flavou
rful escapade this season! Meticulously crafted to embody opulence and warmth, Askim promises an immersive experience that caters to the most discerning palates.
Nestled in the heart of the city, Askim captivates guests from the moment they step inside. A masterclass in design, the interior exudes modern romantic elegance. From sumptuous textiles to the specially curated art work and all the way to bespoke lighting, each element converges to create an enchanting retreat, where delectable cuisine and romantic ambiance seamlessly intertwine
The culinary journey at Askim is a celebration of the Levantine region, with a menu that pays homage to the rich flavors of both Syrian and Turkish cuisines. Guests can expect a symphony of tastes and textures, meticulously curated by the team of seasoned chefs. Whether it's the soul-warming flavors of Syrian dishes or the intricate spices of Turkish cuisine, each dish is a testament to the diverse and exquisite culinary heritage of the Levant.
"We are thrilled to bring Askim to Downtown Dubai," said Mr. Maher Mouhajer, CEO. "Our goal is to create a space where diners can enjoy exquisite dishes as they immerse themselves in the cultural tapestry of our food. Askim is more than a restaurant; it's a journey through the heart and soul of Syria and Turkey."
“The menu showcases an array of dishes, from mouthwatering kebabs to sumptuous mezes, and refreshing salads. Each dish is crafted with care and passion, using the finest ingredients to ensure an authentic and unforgettable dining experience, all with a touch of love. Signature dishes that are a must-try at Askim include: Kebbeh Msalwakat, Askim Hummus and Meat with chestnut rice.
Askim has open doors and invites food enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and those seeking a taste of the Levant to celebrate the grand opening. And embark on a culinary adventure where every bite is a story and every moment celebrates the rich culture of Syria and Turkey.
With the highest quality of ingredients and the subtle luxe vibes, Askim Restaurant promises the best prices for their scrumptious menu, so customers are able to enjoy the experience whole-heartedly. We can't wait to share the love with you at Askim!
For reservations and inquiries, please contact 04 266 7099 and 050 982 8302.
From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today
...and found its feet in the new playing fields
The rules one must keep in mind before setting off for a weekend of fun, far away
From workplace to money matters, know what the stars have in store for you today
Issues to be discussed at the Mena region’s first Art Therapy Conference in Abu Dhabi
Unless someone is found guilty of being unethical or violating the law, there is no reason why they should not get a respectable exit
Apart from Scorsese's directorial prowess and his ability to create immersive cinematic experiences, it is the phenomenal casting that elevates the film to another level
Indian designer Rahul Mishra who has made his mark in international circuits, says fashion knows no language