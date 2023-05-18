Look: Dresses made of chocolate hit Dubai runway

Thirteen models sashayed down the catwalk wearing unique, showstopping creations put together as a tribute to fashion and pastry

Photos by Neeraj Murali

Long veils with chocolate trimmings, solid chocolate headpieces, and belts made of macarons made a splash on the runway as a unique chocolate festival kicked off in Dubai.

The Salon Du Chocolat trade show, which has been running in different parts of the world for the last 29 years, returned to Galeries Lafayette at Dubai Mall for three days of chocolate extravaganza.

Thirteen models sashayed down the runway wearing creations made out of chocolate in a tribute to fashion and pastry. The dresses were put together by designers and pastry chefs who worked for months to bring the pieces alive. Here are some of the key moments:

1. Rihanna: The fashion show kicked off with this piece designed by Chef Charles Azar and fashion designer Michelle Kisaayke Aber. With flowers, stones, and, of course, chocolate, the dress paid homage to award-winning singer Rihanna and the major trends she has set through her career.

2. Josephine Baker: The French dancer known for her banana skirt was the inspiration behind this creation by Jumeriah Al Naseem executive pastry chef Julien Jacob and fashion designer Deanthe Somaiah.

3. Audrey Hepburn: This dress was created by chef Brice Konan-Ferrand from Ecole Valrhona Pastry Chef and designer Raghida Tabch. It was inspired by the floral prints worn by actress Audrey Hepburn in the movie Funny Face.

4. Queen Elizabeth the First: Chef Edmond Roukoz and designer Yasmaman Tarazi. The queen was a great follower of fashion and is thought to have greatly influenced the style of her time. A solid chocolate wand and butterfly wings have added a touch of royalty to this piece.

5. Madonna: Truly like the singer herself, this piece was an eye-popping, show-stopping creation. Made with hundreds of chocolate balls, the dress was designed by Chef Christiane S. Trilck and fashion designer Juliane Knips. The ensemble was complete with an edible chocolate mic.

6. Marie Antoinette: The fashionable queen Marie Antoinette was the inspiration for this piece with its flowing trail and iconic hat. Designed by Chef Ashwani Pathania Kumar and fashion designer Takwa Alfaisal, the piece was an homage to the queen’s heavily decorated dresses

7. Lady Di: The final showstopper was designed by award-winning chef Karim Bourgi and designer Lynn Accad. The piece was worn by Jihane Daghar of Maman chocolate as a mark of respect to the late Princess Diana who is still considered a fashion icon with her impeccable taste

ALSO READ: