Look: Dresses made of chocolate hit Dubai runway

Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
Long veils with chocolate trimmings, solid chocolate headpieces, and belts made of macarons made a splash on the runway as a unique chocolate festival kicked off in Dubai.
The Salon Du Chocolat trade show, which has been running in different parts of the world for the last 29 years, returned to Galeries Lafayette at Dubai Mall for three days of chocolate extravaganza.
Thirteen models sashayed down the runway wearing creations made out of chocolate in a tribute to fashion and pastry. The dresses were put together by designers and pastry chefs who worked for months to bring the pieces alive. Here are some of the key moments:
1. Rihanna: The fashion show kicked off with this piece designed by Chef Charles Azar and fashion designer Michelle Kisaayke Aber. With flowers, stones, and, of course, chocolate, the dress paid homage to award-winning singer Rihanna and the major trends she has set through her career.
2. Josephine Baker: The French dancer known for her banana skirt was the inspiration behind this creation by Jumeriah Al Naseem executive pastry chef Julien Jacob and fashion designer Deanthe Somaiah.
3. Audrey Hepburn: This dress was created by chef Brice Konan-Ferrand from Ecole Valrhona Pastry Chef and designer Raghida Tabch. It was inspired by the floral prints worn by actress Audrey Hepburn in the movie Funny Face.
4. Queen Elizabeth the First: Chef Edmond Roukoz and designer Yasmaman Tarazi. The queen was a great follower of fashion and is thought to have greatly influenced the style of her time. A solid chocolate wand and butterfly wings have added a touch of royalty to this piece.
5. Madonna: Truly like the singer herself, this piece was an eye-popping, show-stopping creation. Made with hundreds of chocolate balls, the dress was designed by Chef Christiane S. Trilck and fashion designer Juliane Knips. The ensemble was complete with an edible chocolate mic.
6. Marie Antoinette: The fashionable queen Marie Antoinette was the inspiration for this piece with its flowing trail and iconic hat. Designed by Chef Ashwani Pathania Kumar and fashion designer Takwa Alfaisal, the piece was an homage to the queen’s heavily decorated dresses
7. Lady Di: The final showstopper was designed by award-winning chef Karim Bourgi and designer Lynn Accad. The piece was worn by Jihane Daghar of Maman chocolate as a mark of respect to the late Princess Diana who is still considered a fashion icon with her impeccable taste
ALSO READ:
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
Here are some ideas to consider
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
Employees are more aware of their rights and self-esteem rings louder against the unreasonable diktats of the so called “bosses” who used to get away till now, with their insecurities and high-handedness
Award-winning stationer and calligrapher Sanjana Chatlani says it not only evokes nostalgia but also has an appeal that is warm, endearing and cherishable
A visual and verbal taste of the local car and motorcycle-inspired cafes and restaurants in the city
Easy tips, reminders, and car accessories for mums and dads to help with childcare while on the move