Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at 88

He was known for founding one of the world's best-known fragrance brands

Photo: AFP file

By AFP Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 6:09 PM

Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne, known for his eccentric clothing designs and for founding one of the world's best-known fragrance brands, died on Friday at the age of 88.

Rabanne's death was confirmed to AFP by the parent company of his brand, who said he had "marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on."

