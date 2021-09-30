Best steakhouses in the UAE

If you are craving a slab of butter-soft, perfectly seasoned prime cuts or are an avid steak connoisseur, here is a ‘steak-peek’ into some of the city’s hotspots that will

want you to sink your fork into some freshly hand-cut, succulent and melt-in-your-mouth meat. Grilled or pan-seared, sirloin or ribeye, porterhouse or short ribs, you will be certainly spoilt for choice!

Seafire Steakhouse & Bar

This sizzling steakhouse is a stalwart of some stunning beef cuts and seafood. They get special breed of cattle, Black Onyx, exclusively for the restaurant from Australia. At this New York-style restaurant and bar which has been around for years, you can choose the cut, age and marble score of your steak, as well as select your knife, salt and condiments. What’s more? You will be spoilt for choice with an extensive wine cellar.

Location: Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Average cost: (for two) Dh715

Nusr-et

Celebrity butcher, nicknamed ‘Salt Bae’ for his steak stunts, serves up many unique options to meatlovers. Try their Dallas Steak, Nusa-et Kobe, New York steak, Toscana, Tomahawk, Dallas steak with mustard sauce, and you will keep going back to this steakhouse. The most popular dish is the Nusret “spaghetti” which is thin slices of steak seasoned with sea salt.

Location: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Average cost: (for two) Dh900

STK

Well-known for its succulent and butter-soft steak, this lively restaurant serves prime meat cuts to dry age Canadian rib-eye, and both American and Australian wagyu. Their Canadian heritage fillet, USDA prime Ribeye, Australian Wagyu as well as Lil’ Brgs made of USDA meat and served with special sauce and sesame seed bun, are only a few on the irresistible steak menu.

The place is also known for its lively brunches as well.

Location: Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, The Walk, JBR

Average cost: (for two) Dh400

Rhodes Twenty10

Yearning a traditional steak? Then this is the spot for meat lovers to head. Serving up juicy steaks, the menu features everything steak from grain fed stockyard Australian silver wagyu sirloin to Australian black Angus rib eye. Their classics include popular Steak Tartare which is hand chopped beef fillet, horseradish wafers and grilled sour dough toasts.

Location: Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, JBR

Average cost: (for two) Dh400

The City Grill

A perfect South African steakhouse to satiate your steak cravings with intense flavoured premium beefs. Either it is their flame grilled to your liking served with salted spinach and enoki mushrooms Wagyu Steak or American prime cut Tomahawk Steak, the meat menu is every connoisseurs choice. The menu features “The Classic Degrees of Grill” to let you relish that perfect grill — raw inside, juice and raw, pale pink or grilled through.

Location: The Atrium, Habtoor City

Average cost: (for two) Dh400

The Grand Grill

Treat yourself to a classy meal of prime cuts, steaks and grills at this one of the best South African steakhouses. Find cuts from Argentina, Australia, America and Kobe which are well matured and prepared fresh in-store. They also hold a variety of a selection of South African grape beverages.

Location: Habtoor Grand Beach Resort, Dubai Marina

Average cost: (for two) Dh475