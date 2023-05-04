UAE: This aerospace engineer-turned-kinetic artist's artwork pays tribute to Sheikh Zayed

Kinetic artist Sheik Hussain Yunnaz on using waves of the desert in his kinetic energy artworks as a way of paying homage to the late founding father of the nation

An expat in the UAE since the last 12 years, Sheik Hussain Yunnaz, who originally hails from Kerala, India, moved to the country after completing his high school education in Saudi Arabia. An aerospace engineer by education, Hussain knew at his core that building things that appeal to the artistic eye was where his future lay, as the repetitive nature of aerospace engineering stopped suiting him. The garage of his home, surrounded by tools and apparatus, is where he’s at most comfort, and where some of his greatest masterpieces have taken birth.

Hussain started his YouTube channel, MakerMan, back in 2009 and has reached around 4 million views on his videos today. Exploring a niche market in the country, Hussain creates artistic pieces using kinetic energy. These pieces lay on a spectrum of their own, from a unique kinetic sand art machine that illustrates artworks with sand, to kinetic light chandeliers depicting different movements to the eye observing it, to kinetic wall art and a kinetic touch-less podium used during Covid-19.

With an eye for curiosity and courage to take up new challenges since childhood, Hussain made it his mission to build whatever could not be found in the market, with YouTube and Google being his best teachers. Be it exclusive furniture for his friends or ripping out cables in his wall to build something from the scratch, he’s been an inventor from the start. The artist stumbled upon this field by accident, and now hopes to grow awareness of this unique mode of art. As the small-yet-profound market is slowly finding its foothold in the country, Hussain, who has already built a career out of it, talks about technical mechanisms of his designs, the growth of kinetic energy and the future of this sustainable medium of energy.

Sand Art Machine

The sand art machine built by Hussain in 2018, which he started working on after his graduation, uses sand against a black backdrop to illustrate the portrait of the first president of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The concept behind this project was to amuse people standing around the machine through the movement of sand being poured to create different drawings. The machine is 13 ft by 10 ft in size and is made by microcontrollers and computer-operated motors. Hussain used sand as a medium for this project as a way of giving back to the country that has become his second home. “Sand is something that you see wherever you go. In deserts, in beaches, everywhere, so I wanted to create something memorable. Sand in the UAE is a very valuable element, and it connects with my art,” says Hussain. Would he ever experiment with any other element? The artist emphasises on how he needed a medium that could be poured and removed without leaving any stain. Once Hussain would collect sand from the dessert, he would do a final cleanse on the sand grains and crystals and then incorporate them in his artwork.

Creating the interaction

Hussain’s art ranges and blends into the elegant world of interior decor with chandeliers infused with kinetic energy. These modern-looking pieces provide a unique interactive experience for every individual, as the perception is based on the movement of your eyes and positioning. The Kinetic Round Chandelier is one of these, which features a light tube moving in a circular wave pattern. This movement creates a mesmerising effect that draws the viewer’s attention. “The idea for this piece came from a static light chandelier that sparked my curiosity to incorporate movement into my own design,” says Hussain. The Kinetic Light Chandelier is another classy piece that is built in a wave-like pattern, which was inspired by the mathematical sine wave pattern. “There are warm white-coloured LED tubes placed on both sides at the center shaft; when the chandelier is in motion, it creates a subtle movement of waves which is pleasing to watch.”

So how does the creator of an interactive art piece take into consideration the viewer’s perception? “Even though it is important to know your client’s likes and vision and keep that in mind, it is also important to stick to your core designs and ideas and then include what will make the piece fun and pleasing to the eyes. Feedback is also a very important aspect to achieving best results.”

Pandemic’s Midas touch

Pandemic and Midas touch? Sounds like an odd combo? A rather bitter one? But in the field of kinetic energy, it was a turning point. During a time when touch was deemed forbidden, the demand for touchless technology was on the rise. Hussain has created multiple touchless projects using kinetic energy for government events. “The UAE was the first country to bring back the exhibitions and shows after Covid-19, so it brought in a lot of challenges, but it also brought in different pathways which I could explore,” says the artist. One of his touchless inventions was the Sequential Light System that consisted of a ring-shaped podium, where, when a hand is inserted, the light runs from the floor to the wall, and the content on the screen changes to inaugurate the event. Apart from the touchless technology created for government events, Hussain has used kinetic energy for other touchless inventions in exhibitions.

A niche field in the UAE, the kinetic artist believes that there is a scope of growth in the future for this. Currently, kinetic energy is used mostly in exhibitions, or for artistic pieces and installations. But with the sustainability movement gaining momentum, he does see an evolving world for kinetic energy and art. As an independent artist, Hussain has not seen much change, but collaborating with bigger brands and companies has helped artists like him grow. “ The UAE has been promoting a diverse range of art lately, and with exhibitions like GITEX giving a boost to technology, there is a scope for kinetic art.”

When it comes to sustainability, kinetic energy has proved itself to be evergreen and sustainable, in comparison to its counterparts. But seeing its usage in luxury interior pieces and artistic creations, one wonders if it could become something that can be incorporated in daily life. “Right now, these chandeliers and interior creations are sold at an expensive price, but if we scale it down and mass produce it, then it is definitely something that could work in middle class homes in the future. It is also a very therapeutic experience to look at apart from the sustainability aspect.”

