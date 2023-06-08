12 bedroom decor to create your dream space

From fragrance specialist Jo Malone to retail giant SHEIN and British supermarket Waitrose, many of the world’s biggest brands are choosing to partner with Emirati artists in new and interesting ways
Redecorate your bedroom with these inspiring colour combinations, stylish furniture ideas and beautiful finishing touches. When it comes to bedroom design, a few things to consider are the colour scheme, layout and space-saving furniture. These modern bedroom ideas will inspire you to create your dream scheme.
Grand, super-sized headboard ideas have been a thing for a while now but the style is evolving. Colourful matt patterns have replaced glossy monotonal textures and shapes have become more complex. The rectangle has been superseded by curves and free-form asymmetrical pieces that are almost pieces of art in their own right. Find an upholsterer with headboard experience and discuss your ideas for shapes, sizes and fabrics before you make the order.
In a modern bedroom, different levels and types of bedroom lighting ideas can help switch the mood from practical — getting ready for work, — to relaxing or reading before going to sleep. And it’s something that also needs to be considered when choosing colours. Sarah Barker from Vanrenen GW Designs thinks about functionality as well as aesthetics when selecting the right lighting for a bedroom. ‘Lighting needs to be low and atmospheric but it is important to be able to read. I am not so keen on overhead lights in modern bedrooms so we often use small wall lights next to the bed for additional attractive light.’
Don’t just look at bedroom wallpaper ideas for your four walls — have fun and think outside the box when designing a modern bedroom.
‘Don’t waste a scrap — there are many uses for a half roll that’s currently lying redundant,’ advises Patrick O’Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball. ‘Inside cupboards and interior doors are great places to start your adventure with wallpaper and will add impact to the rooms.’
Using wallpaper on the ceiling is an effective way to add drama, and works well in rooms tucked up in the eaves. ‘Ceilings are a great way of adding another layer of interest and making a space feel smarter. All too often they are an afterthought but we make sure to consider their design potential
A modern bedroom is perhaps the most private and intimate space in the home, somewhere you can truly relax and be yourself. Art, then, is particularly significant here. A favourite artwork is a classic starting point for a bedroom scheme. Make this your cue — experiment with the colours used, select two or three, then take it from there.
‘Pick one colour as a foundation — from a favourite artwork, image or piece of clothing — to form the thread that runs through the space. My number one rule is: decorate for yourself, not others — choose colours and patterns you love and you won’t go wrong.’
Natural wood introduces a subtle texture and pattern into a modern bedroom. Not only that but it has health-giving properties and is practical, too: lining the interiors of any wardrobes with cedar wood is good for preventing moths.
A place for everything creates the foundation for a reassuring sense of order in a modern bedroom. ‘When designing bedroom storage ideas, we are always conscious of keeping practicality in mind. Built-in wardrobes and bedroom shelving ideas are vital to make every bit of space work as hard as possible and maximise the number of jeans, shoes and bags that need to be stored.’
Dark grey walls with a dusky pink velvet bed, combined with rich timber tones and brass finishes on furniture, make for a wonderfully dramatic and sophisticated bedroom. The bay window offers an abundance of natural light and the indoor hanging egg chair provides an alternative spot to sit.
Layering tactile materials will add depth and interest to a bedroom scheme. This contemporary bedroom is proof of this, thanks to the dark wood flooring and industrial-style black pendant light, plus scrunchy linens and plentiful cushions in hues of dove grey, white and terracotta, which introduces grown-up comfort. The chunky rug gives a warm undertone.
The secret to a luxury, hotel-style bedroom? Pairing crisp whites with royal blue. The sumptuous, rich quilted upholstery envelops this elegantly curved headboard. Finish off the look with white woodwork, a brass side table, and a paler, herringbone-effect floor that reflects light up and around. The matching dramatic blue blind creates a sleeping space that is comforting.
For a restful bedroom idea, team a modern, white four-poster bed with grey and mustard yellow bed linen. Natural linen is the ultimate fabric for relaxed, laid-back living — enjoy its tactile versatility in a bedroom.
Luxurious with an understated elegance, stick to muted pinks for a grown up, but glamorous bedroom scheme. A focal point is the pale gold dressing table.
