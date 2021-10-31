UAE

Would you pay Dh5,000 for dinner in Dubai?

Or upgrade to Dh19k per night package?

by

Staff Reporter

Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 3:36 PM

Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 3:41 PM

For the ultimate meal of a lifetime, the Mandarin Oriental Dubai is looking to fulfill all your culinary and adventure fantasies. Hosting Ibiza’s famed Sublimotion for a multi-sensory dining pop-up from November 4 to February 4, 2022, the experience is the brainchild of Paco Roncero, chef and owner of two-Michelin-starred Paco Roncero Restaurante in Madrid, and creative director Eduardo Gonzales, of Vega Factory.

The one-of-a-kind offering doesn’t come cheap, though. For Dh5000 10 whimsical courses will be prepared with the finest ingredients. The theatrical show then includes 360-degree screens with imagery projected onto every surface, from the walls to the table, turning the dining room into a stage, the team into actors and just 12 lucky diners into stars.

Or, if you have Dh19,000 going spare, upgrade to the Ultimate Sublimotion Experience suite package including: two seats at Sublimotion, round-trip airport transfers in a Tesla Model X, stay in an enchanting suite with stunning sea or skyline views, welcome treats by Chef Paco Roncero, breakfast, access to the resort’s sophisticated Club Lounge and 60-minute Oriental Essence spa treatment for two. What do you think?



